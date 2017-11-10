Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers November 11th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph November 11th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|High-stepping aids
|STILTS
|Herring’s kin
|SHAD
|Dawn goddess
|AURORA
|Start for vision or port
|TELE
|Decelerated
|SLOWED
|Final, e.g.
|EXAM
|Pointers
|HINTS
|Heat setting
|MIAMI
|Vaulted area
|APSE
|Lively dances
|TANGOS
|Chilled
|COOL
|Lyric poem
|ODE
|"The Duke"
|JOHNWAYNE
|Dapper guy
|DAN
|"Orinoco Flow" singer
|ENYA
|Last letters
|OMEGAS
|Fling
|CAST
|Art supporter
|EASEL
|Fling
|THROW
|Spot
|SITE
|Zen enlightenment
|SATORI
|Chilled desserts
|ICES
|Early primates
|APEMEN
|Scruff
|NAPE
|Lebanon trees
|CEDARS
|One of the Obama daughters
|SASHA
|Colorful flower
|TULIP
|Golf bag group
|IRONS
|Simple, in a way
|LOWTECH
|"— bien!"
|TRES
|Blue
|SAD
|Beer mug
|STEIN
|Honeycomb shape
|HEXAGON
|Stylish
|ALAMODE
|Extinction
|DEMISE
|Kuala Lumpur native
|MALAY
|Map dots
|TOWNS
|Cager Shaquille
|ONEAL
|Reggae’s birthplace
|JAMAICA
|Easy dance
|ONESTEP
|Took a pleasure excursion
|YACHTED
|Slays
|DOESIN
|Gaggle group
|GEESE
|Bakery output
|AROMA
|More ticked off
|SORER
|Minnesota team
|TWINS
|Packing need
|TAPE
|Bodily pouch
|SAC