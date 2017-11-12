Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers November 13th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph November 13th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Slender
|SLIM
|Jeweler’s unit
|CARAT
|Give a hoot
|CARE
|Handsome youth of myth
|ADONIS
|High point
|APEX
|Conundrum
|RIDDLE
|Meet by chance
|RUNINTO
|Antique
|OLD
|Genus subdivision
|SPECIES
|By way of
|VIA
|Completely
|ALL
|Easter lead-in
|LENT
|Crumpet’s cousin
|SCONE
|On-ramp sign
|MERGE
|Makes mistakes
|ERRS
|Jazz horn
|SAX
|Massage
|RUB
|Broadway show
|MUSICAL
|Clock numeral
|VII
|Posh
|UPSCALE
|Ritzy home
|ESTATE
|Foreboding sign
|OMEN
|More profound
|DEEPER
|Uncool fellow
|NERD
|Attire
|DRESS
|Drunkards
|SOTS
|Surgery reminders
|SCARS
|Accept eagerly
|LAPUP
|Dancer Castle
|IRENE
|Acapulco natives
|MEXICANS
|Business combine
|CARTEL
|Bye, in Baja
|ADIOS
|Scepter
|ROD
|Massachusetts town
|ANDOVER
|Cultivating
|TILLING
|Placid
|SEDATE
|Aswan’s river
|NILE
|Dictionaries
|LEXICONS
|Did restaurant work
|SERVED
|Went to sea
|CRUISED
|Satellite
|ORBITER
|Physics amount
|MASS
|Apartment workers
|SUPERS
|Trumpet accessories
|MUTES
|Unbilled role
|CAMEO
|Watchful
|ALERT
|Gives for a bit
|LENDS
|Gorilla, for one
|APE