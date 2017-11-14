Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers November 15th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph November 15th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Flat floater
|RAFT
|Torch holder
|SCONCE
|Bassoon’s cousin
|OBOE
|Hire
|TAKEON
|Designer Wang
|VERA
|Made speeches
|ORATED
|Moose’s cousin
|ELK
|Young kangaroo
|JOEY
|Praises
|LAUDS
|Put in stitches
|SEW
|Celeb roster
|ALIST
|Chump
|SCHMO
|Sound system
|HIFI
|Clock unit
|HOUR
|Like draft beer
|ONTAP
|Oversight
|LAPSE
|"You betcha!"
|YES
|Some messages
|Golfer Norman
|GREG
|SandL offering
|IRA
|Punctual
|ONTIME
|Sky sightings
|UFOS
|"Settle down!"
|COOLIT
|Word on an octagon
|STOP
|Rover’s rewards
|TREATS
|Inquires
|ASKS
|Wander
|ROVE
|Early shepherd
|ABEL
|Warehouse movers
|FORKLIFTS
|Hot brew
|TEA
|Got up
|STOOD
|Loving touch
|CARESS
|Sanction
|OKAY
|Badminton need
|NET
|Runner Sebastian
|COE
|Conclusion
|END
|Stick out
|JUT
|Nepal setting
|ASIA
|Pockets at the mall
|SHOPLIFTS
|Flightless birds
|EMUS
|Had on
|WORE
|Sailor’s call
|AHOY
|Script unit
|LINE
|Spiced tea
|CHAI
|Allow
|PERMIT
|Fall behind
|LAG
|Comes together
|MEETS
|River of Arizona
|GILA
|Chess castle
|ROOK
|Nile reptiles
|ASPS
|Fall mo.
|OCT
|Neither follower
|NOR
|Sock part
|TOE
|Mex. neighbor
|USA