Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers November 16th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Dance moves
|DIPS
|Remote
|FAROFF
|Lake near Buffalo
|ERIE
|Reformer Bloomer
|AMELIA
|Jargon
|CANT
|Advice to sinners
|REPENT
|Evenly matched
|ONETOONE
|Maximum amount
|ALL
|Valleys
|DALES
|Caught in a rodeo
|ROPED
|Kitchen sight
|STOVE
|Game caller
|UMP
|Big truck
|VAN
|Coats with metal
|GILDS
|Fragrance
|SCENT
|Costly
|STEEP
|History span
|ERA
|Many
|MULTIPLE
|Mexican state
|SONORA
|Take turns
|SPIN
|Stump figure
|ORATOR
|Proceed slowly
|PLOD
|Rely
|DEPEND
|Urges
|YENS
|Retro style
|DECO
|Qom’s country
|IRAN
|Plantation crop
|PINEAPPLE
|End a suit
|SETTLE
|Vegas game
|FARO
|Reparations
|AMENDS
|Do over
|REPEAT
|Flamenco cry
|OLE
|Fish feature
|FIN
|Diet no-no
|FAT
|Unoriginal
|OLD
|Tomato, quaintly
|LOVEAPPLE
|Writer Hunter
|EVAN
|Transmitted
|SENT
|Floor covers
|RUGS
|Overlook
|OMIT
|Reduce in rank
|DEMOTE
|Incite
|SPURON
|Harden
|SET
|Like potato chips
|CRISPY
|Cooking fat
|LARD
|Serengeti cat
|LION
|Finishes
|ENDS
|Lawn makeup
|SOD
|Prospector’s find
|ORE
|Snooze
|NAP