Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers November 16th 2017

Clue Solution
Dance moves DIPS
Remote FAROFF
Lake near Buffalo ERIE
Reformer Bloomer AMELIA
Jargon CANT
Advice to sinners REPENT
Evenly matched ONETOONE
Maximum amount ALL
Valleys DALES
Caught in a rodeo ROPED
Kitchen sight STOVE
Game caller UMP
Big truck VAN
Coats with metal GILDS
Fragrance SCENT
Costly STEEP
History span ERA
Many MULTIPLE
Mexican state SONORA
Take turns SPIN
Stump figure ORATOR
Proceed slowly PLOD
Rely DEPEND
Urges YENS
Retro style DECO
Qom’s country IRAN
Plantation crop PINEAPPLE
End a suit SETTLE
Vegas game FARO
Reparations AMENDS
Do over REPEAT
Flamenco cry OLE
Fish feature FIN
Diet no-no FAT
Unoriginal OLD
Tomato, quaintly LOVEAPPLE
Writer Hunter EVAN
Transmitted SENT
Floor covers RUGS
Overlook OMIT
Reduce in rank DEMOTE
Incite SPURON
Harden SET
Like potato chips CRISPY
Cooking fat LARD
Serengeti cat LION
Finishes ENDS
Lawn makeup SOD
Prospector’s find ORE
Snooze NAP