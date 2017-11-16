Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers November 17th 2017

Clue Solution
Propose OFFER
Argo captain JASON
Mother of Pebbles WILMA
Love to pieces ADORE
Sphinx setting EGYPT
Comedic tribute ROAST
Article ITEM
Debate group PROS
Crisply fragrant WINY
Opposed ANTI
Nest item EGG
Used a mirror PREENED
Rapper’s entourage POSSE
Painter Degas EDGAR
Was behind TRAILED
Next-to-last letter PSI
Golden Rule word UNTO
Make ready PREP
Browser button BACK
Indian dress SARI
Tottering AREEL
Parish leader VICAR
Caesar’s land TERRA
Last letter OMEGA
Fresh SASSY
Like a snoop NOSEY
Need to pay OWE
Mideastern fruit FIG
Alien sightings FLYINGSAUCERS
Unoccupied EMPTY
Evaluate RATE
Pickle purchase JAR
Took on ADOPTED
Inflation annoyance SOARINGPRICES
Roughly ORSO
Catches NETS
Spoil MAR
Showed sorrow WEPT
Lab aide of film IGOR
Must have NEED
Hide PELT
Move carefully EASE
Faucet problem DRIP
Some pitches SINKERS
Dawn goddess EOS
First-rate PRIMO
Diamond clubs BATS
Open space AREA
Stratford river AVON
Put down LAY
Historic time AGE
Beam of light RAY