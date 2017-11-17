Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers November 18th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph November 18th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Giraffe features
|SPOTS
|Zingers
|BARBS
|Rock unit
|CARAT
|Paragon
|IDEAL
|Texas mission
|ALAMO
|— Dame
|NOTRE
|Insurance workers
|RATERS
|Bar need
|ICE
|Perfect serve
|ACE
|Egypt’s leader until 2011
|MUBARAK
|Garden section
|BED
|Less fresh
|STALER
|Comes down in buckets
|POURS
|Titan circles it
|SATURN
|Snaky shape
|ESS
|Lawmaking bodies
|SENATES
|Singer Reed
|LOU
|Harbor craft
|TUG
|Clog
|STOPUP
|Bakery output
|AROMA
|Chicago airport
|OHARE
|Uncovered
|BARED
|Stair part
|RISER
|Kiosk
|STAND
|Emotional states
|MOODS
|Sacred beetle
|SCARAB
|Royal home
|PALACE
|Held forth
|ORATED
|Unexciting
|TAME
|Leaves angrily
|STORMSOUT
|Storage site
|BIN
|Bustle
|ADO
|Stop working
|RETIRE
|Spot for commuter cocktails
|BARCAR
|Glossy
|SLEEK
|Surgery closers
|SUTURES
|Perform aerial stunts
|BARNSTORM
|Green and Gore
|ALS
|School org.
|PTA
|Painter Georges
|SEURAT
|Sweater yarn
|ANGORA
|City on the Rio Grande
|ELPASO
|Turned bad
|SOURED
|Building workers
|SUPERS
|Rough guesses
|STABS
|River from Pittsburgh
|OHIO
|Fellows
|MEN
|Throw in
|ADD