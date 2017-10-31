Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers November 1st 2017

admin Thomas Joseph

Clue Solution
1867 purchase ALASKA
Regarding ASTO
Diminutive BANTAM
Low boat SCOW
Will subject ESTATE
Welles role KANE
Brain-based MENTAL
Rough voice RASP
Harbor INLET
Do something ACT
Soup cracker SALTINE
Lingerie buy BRA
Caustic stuff LYE
Keats work ODE
Sit-up targets BELLIES
Habit inhabitant NUN
Spot in the ocean ISLET
Guessing game for kids ISPY
Jeans measure INSEAM
Singer Tori AMOS
Lets up ABATES
Single LONE
Ruling group REGIME
Red-ink amount LOSS
Increase by degrees STEPUP
Tad’s dad ABE
— Vegas LAS
Busy worker ANT
Philatelic item STAMP
Designer Spade KATE
Hymn close AMEN
With suspicion ASKANT
Long-necked onions SCALLIONS
Hauler’s unit TON
Need to pay OWE
Floor squares TILES
Temple leader RABBI
Land units ACRES
Mares’ mates STALLIONS
Finish ENDUP
Wee TEENY
Narrow cuts SLITS
Pro vote AYE
Camera accessories LENSES
Depiction IMAGE
Shucking units EARS
Assist in crime ABET
Everybody ALL
Meadow sound MOO
Pointer TIP
Earthbound bird EMU
Aug. follower SEP