Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers November 20th 2017

Vodka cocktail COSMO
Worker’s pay WAGES
Burger topper ONION
Full of energy ALIVE
Summer of music DONNA
Take it easy RELAX
Cake layer TIER
One or more ANY
Breaking out, maybe ALLERGIC
Deceitful sort LIAR
Leave work GOHOME
Burning AFIRE
Competitor RIVAL
Peaceful SERENE
"Listen!" HARK
Temple topper YARMULKE
Toast spread JAM
Poet Angelou MAYA
Dwelling ABODE
Knock THUMP
Slanted edge BEVEL
Comic’s forte HUMOR
Hearty dishes STEWS
Overly sentimental SAPPY
Haddock’s cousin COD
Lennon’s wife ONO
Confession topic SIN
City of Mexico MONTERREY
Radio studio sign ONAIR
Fighter WARRIOR
Saloon quaff ALE
River of Arizona GILA
Writer Hunter EVAN
Hot, in a way SEXY
Nest item EGG
Weary word ALAS
Existence LIFE
Den LAIR
City of Mexico CHIHUAHUA
Track shape OVAL
School grade MARK
Sommer of cinema ELKE
Some paints ENAMELS
Memorable period ERA
Tales of the gods MYTHS
Pokes roughly JABS
Aid in crime ABET
Chess turn MOVE
Lawn coating DEW
Game caller UMP
Janitor’s tool MOP
Use a crowbar PRY