Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers November 21st 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Get away
|ESCAPE
|Sense
|FEEL
|Apply pressure to
|LEANON
|Steak choice
|RARE
|Custody decider
|FAMILYCOURT
|Diner offerings
|MEALS
|Soup veggies
|PEAS
|Tiny particle
|ATOM
|Pharmacy unit
|PILL
|Starter’s need
|PISTOL
|Quarterback Manning
|ELI
|Silent
|MUM
|Overly
|TOO
|Regular customer
|PATRON
|Take a breather
|REST
|Flow into
|FEED
|Extra amount
|MORE
|Stinking
|FETID
|New parent’s time off
|FAMILYLEAVE
|Plow pullers
|OXEN
|Illinois city
|PEORIA
|Heredity unit
|GENE
|Raw bar item
|OYSTER
|Hobbit helper
|ELF
|Galleon setting
|SEA
|"Modern Family" character
|CAM
|Menagerie member
|ANIMAL
|Magnet ends
|POLES
|"Orinoco Flow" singer
|ENYA
|Tops tortes
|FROSTS
|Seine water
|EAU
|Make a misstep
|ERR
|Charter
|LET
|Assertion
|CLAIM
|Rice dish
|PILAF
|Chosen few
|ELITE
|Mink’s cousin
|OTTER
|Elk’s cousin
|MOOSE
|Vigor
|PEP
|Groan inducer
|PUN
|Parking spot
|LOT
|Fashion worker
|MODEL
|Purify
|REFINE
|Western contests
|RODEOS
|Singer Cyrus
|MILEY
|Keyboard goof
|TYPO
|Sailing hazard
|FOG
|Woodsman’s need
|AXE
|Fellows
|MEN
|Gallery fill
|ART
|Compete
|VIE
|Hearing aid
|EAR