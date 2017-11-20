Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers November 21st 2017

Clue Solution
Get away ESCAPE
Sense FEEL
Apply pressure to LEANON
Steak choice RARE
Custody decider FAMILYCOURT
Diner offerings MEALS
Soup veggies PEAS
Tiny particle ATOM
Pharmacy unit PILL
Starter’s need PISTOL
Quarterback Manning ELI
Silent MUM
Overly TOO
Regular customer PATRON
Take a breather REST
Flow into FEED
Extra amount MORE
Stinking FETID
New parent’s time off FAMILYLEAVE
Plow pullers OXEN
Illinois city PEORIA
Heredity unit GENE
Raw bar item OYSTER
Hobbit helper ELF
Galleon setting SEA
"Modern Family" character CAM
Menagerie member ANIMAL
Magnet ends POLES
"Orinoco Flow" singer ENYA
Tops tortes FROSTS
Seine water EAU
Make a misstep ERR
Charter LET
Assertion CLAIM
Rice dish PILAF
Chosen few ELITE
Mink’s cousin OTTER
Elk’s cousin MOOSE
Vigor PEP
Groan inducer PUN
Parking spot LOT
Fashion worker MODEL
Purify REFINE
Western contests RODEOS
Singer Cyrus MILEY
Keyboard goof TYPO
Sailing hazard FOG
Woodsman’s need AXE
Fellows MEN
Gallery fill ART
Compete VIE
Hearing aid EAR