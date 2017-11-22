Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers November 23rd 2017

Thomas Joseph November 23rd 2017 Crossword

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Blinds piece SLAT
Bar seat STOOL
Come down in buckets POUR
Sacred place SHRINE
Farm unit ACRE
Worked leather TOOLED
Polite words THANKYOU
Summer shirts TANKTOPS
"Scram!" BEGONE
West of films MAE
Without help ALONE
"Deathtrap" star CAINE
2016 Olympics site RIO
Sulked POUTED
ATM user’s need BANKCARD
Sports positions RANKINGS
Vigorous ROBUST
Pulsate BEAT
Skips a ceremony ELOPES
Singer Horne LENA
"Foyer of the Dance" painter DEGAS
Daring EDGY
Petty fight SPAT
Scottish lake LOCH
Mystique AURA
Eastern state capital TRENTON
Clasped hands SHOOK
Lake swimmer TROUT
Gusher output OIL
Individual ONE
Was ahead LED
Songwriter Jule STYNE
Welles role KANE
Leave out OMIT
Glass section PANE
Parrot morsel SEED
Biting remark BARB
Director Kazan ELIA
Ruffian GOON
Bottle plug CORK
Football play AUDIBLE
Suit part PANTS
Drummer Gene KRUPA
Docket listings CASES
Call for NEED
Hood’s group GANG
Order to Fido STAY
Stop symbol RED
Pamplona cry OLE
Marshy area BOG