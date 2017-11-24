Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers November 25th 2017

Clue Solution
Baja resort, familiarly CABO
Gambling mecca VEGAS
Geriatrics study AGING
— garde AVANT
Beeper’s kin PAGER
Pole star? SANTA
List-shortening abbr. ETC
Fury IRE
Bear lair DEN
"Gracious!" DEARME
Fall sound THUD
Fulton creation STEAMSHIP
Clean with effort SCOUR
One might tow a skier SPEEDBOAT
Bed board SLAT
Made flat EVENED
Supply with crew MAN
Brewed beverage ALE
Kind of pride GAY
To any extent ATALL
Oscar winner Witherspoon REESE
Move borders, perhaps REMAP
Harrison’s successor TYLER
Catches TRAPS
Shucking units EARS
Like Batman CAPED
Some marbles AGATES
Tiger or lion BIGCAT
Singleton ONE
Bud’s place VASE
Mendes of movies EVA
Best Picture of 1982 GANDHI
Pay to play ANTEUP
Position STAND
Pained expression GRIMACE
Work on a room REMODEL
Bowler’s button RESET
Spasm THROE
Undermine SUBVERT
Christian of "Mr. Robot" SLATER
Isthmus nation PANAMA
Germany’s Merkel ANGELA
Puzzle TEASER
Stylish SMART
Textile workers DYERS
Chamois’ home ALPS
Track circuit LAP
Iris’ place EYE