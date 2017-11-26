Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers November 27th 2017

Clue Solution
Catcher’s need MITT
Musical work OPUS
Computer shortcut MACRO
Of the kidneys RENAL
Bothered ATEAT
Winesap, for one APPLE
Hot season SUMMER
Old card game LOO
Snare TRAP
Cooling season AUTUMN
Capitol Bldg. worker SEN
Face VISAGE
Apple drink CIDER
Hit on the noggin BEANED
Unruly crowd MOB
Cold season WINTER
Do a KP chore PARE
Play division ACT
Warming season SPRING
Kilt’s cousin SKIRT
Cowboy contest RODEO
Praline nut PECAN
Conspicuous OVERT
Tenant’s fee RENT
Turn down DENY
Grow up MATURE
"The — Cometh" ICEMAN
Chaplin persona TRAMP
Carry TOTE
"… man — mouse?" ORA
Vitality PEP
Remove from power, in a way UNPLUG
Bible dancer SALOME
Ship poles MASTS
Writer Uris LEON
Oakland team RAIDERS
Not new USED
Road sealer TAR
Climbing plant VINE
Lynx or lion CAT
Squabble BICKER
Lead on ENTICE
Lass MAIDEN
Like an old cuss ORNERY
Sired BEGOT
Hornet’s kin WASP
Demonstrate PROVE
Urge on PROD
Galloped RAN
Blasting stuff TNT