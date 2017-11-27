Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers November 28th 2017

Thomas Joseph

Clue Solution
Conclude successfully SEWUP
Monster BEAST
Stand up ARISE
Nimble AGILE
Steakhouse choice FILETMIGNON
Snaky fish EEL
Used a couch SAT
TV’s Danson TED
Repairs FIXES
Convent attire HABIT
Some surreal art DALIS
Way out EXIT
Similar LIKE
Army doc MEDIC
West Point student CADET
Wanderer NOMAD
Comic Caesar SID
Buddy MAC
Boxing poke JAB
Steakhouse choice PORTERHOUSE
Anticipate AWAIT
Banks of the Cubs ERNIE
Is furious RAGES
Pay for everyone TREAT
Ump’s call SAFE
Lake near Buffalo ERIE
Volition WILL
Employ USE
Mind a mutt, say PETSIT
Prepared the hook BAITED
Nest item EGG
"— No Sunshine" AINT
Gin flavoring SLOE
Watch over TEND
Painter Ernst MAX
Conform FITIN
Light lunch SALAD
Skirt edge HEM
Chopping tool AXE
Auction action BID
Pot cover LID
Mamie’s mate IKE
Ready to go SET
Astronomical sightings COMETS
Mark of distinction CACHET
Spoil MAR
Rigging support SPAR
Corn Belt state IOWA
Pull along DRAG
Flag Day month JUNE
Laos’ land ASIA
Sugar source BEET
Bind up TIE
Hockey’s Bobby ORR