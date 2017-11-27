Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers November 28th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph November 28th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Conclude successfully
|SEWUP
|Monster
|BEAST
|Stand up
|ARISE
|Nimble
|AGILE
|Steakhouse choice
|FILETMIGNON
|Snaky fish
|EEL
|Used a couch
|SAT
|TV’s Danson
|TED
|Repairs
|FIXES
|Convent attire
|HABIT
|Some surreal art
|DALIS
|Way out
|EXIT
|Similar
|LIKE
|Army doc
|MEDIC
|West Point student
|CADET
|Wanderer
|NOMAD
|Comic Caesar
|SID
|Buddy
|MAC
|Boxing poke
|JAB
|Steakhouse choice
|PORTERHOUSE
|Anticipate
|AWAIT
|Banks of the Cubs
|ERNIE
|Is furious
|RAGES
|Pay for everyone
|TREAT
|Ump’s call
|SAFE
|Lake near Buffalo
|ERIE
|Volition
|WILL
|Employ
|USE
|Mind a mutt, say
|PETSIT
|Prepared the hook
|BAITED
|Nest item
|EGG
|"— No Sunshine"
|AINT
|Gin flavoring
|SLOE
|Watch over
|TEND
|Painter Ernst
|MAX
|Conform
|FITIN
|Light lunch
|SALAD
|Skirt edge
|HEM
|Chopping tool
|AXE
|Auction action
|BID
|Pot cover
|LID
|Mamie’s mate
|IKE
|Ready to go
|SET
|Astronomical sightings
|COMETS
|Mark of distinction
|CACHET
|Spoil
|MAR
|Rigging support
|SPAR
|Corn Belt state
|IOWA
|Pull along
|DRAG
|Flag Day month
|JUNE
|Laos’ land
|ASIA
|Sugar source
|BEET
|Bind up
|TIE
|Hockey’s Bobby
|ORR