Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers November 2nd 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Diner order
|SOUP
|Graph points
|CUSPS
|Pulse
|THROB
|Swirly prints
|OPART
|Cellist Casals
|PABLO
|Generous one
|DONOR
|Notre Dame’s Parseghian
|ARA
|Argue noisily
|WRANGLE
|Conditioner target
|TANGLE
|Sturgeon eggs
|ROE
|Toenail treatment, for short
|PEDI
|Acct. addition
|INT
|Back
|REAR
|Antlered animal
|STAG
|Baseball’s Ripken
|CAL
|Ticked off
|SORE
|Clumsy guy
|APE
|Obtain deceitfully
|WANGLE
|Bit of glitter
|SPANGLE
|Stout of mysteries
|REX
|Accolade
|HONOR
|Head out
|LEAVE
|Notched, as leaves
|EROSE
|— alia
|INTER
|Scatter
|STREW
|Pub missile
|DART
|March honoree, for short
|STPAT
|Tara family name
|OHARA
|Citified
|URBAN
|Campaign pro
|POL
|Musical close
|CODA
|"Once — a time …"
|UPON
|Spanish punch
|SANGRIA
|Draw out
|PROLONG
|Parade site
|STREET
|Striking people?
|BOWLERS
|Checkers side
|RED
|Transcript no.
|GPA
|Tel Aviv native
|ISRAELI
|Affinity
|RAPPORT
|Franklin’s wife
|ELEANOR
|Toe count
|TEN
|Redeems, as a check
|CASHES
|Night flyer
|OWL
|Persona non —
|GRATA
|Jimmy, e.g.
|LEVER
|Bring to bear
|EXERT
|Face feature
|NOSE
|Enlarged
|GREW
|Finish
|END