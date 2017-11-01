Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers November 2nd 2017

Clue Solution
Diner order SOUP
Graph points CUSPS
Pulse THROB
Swirly prints OPART
Cellist Casals PABLO
Generous one DONOR
Notre Dame’s Parseghian ARA
Argue noisily WRANGLE
Conditioner target TANGLE
Sturgeon eggs ROE
Toenail treatment, for short PEDI
Acct. addition INT
Back REAR
Antlered animal STAG
Baseball’s Ripken CAL
Ticked off SORE
Clumsy guy APE
Obtain deceitfully WANGLE
Bit of glitter SPANGLE
Stout of mysteries REX
Accolade HONOR
Head out LEAVE
Notched, as leaves EROSE
— alia INTER
Scatter STREW
Pub missile DART
March honoree, for short STPAT
Tara family name OHARA
Citified URBAN
Campaign pro POL
Musical close CODA
"Once — a time …" UPON
Spanish punch SANGRIA
Draw out PROLONG
Parade site STREET
Striking people? BOWLERS
Checkers side RED
Transcript no. GPA
Tel Aviv native ISRAELI
Affinity RAPPORT
Franklin’s wife ELEANOR
Toe count TEN
Redeems, as a check CASHES
Night flyer OWL
Persona non — GRATA
Jimmy, e.g. LEVER
Bring to bear EXERT
Face feature NOSE
Enlarged GREW
Finish END