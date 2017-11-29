Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers November 30th 2017

admin Thomas Joseph

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph November 30th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Pitt of "Troy" BRAD
Birch’s cousin ALDER
Jar sticker LABEL
Nary a soul NOONE
Pueblo material ADOBE
Salad servers TONGS
Polite address SIR
Easily broken BRITTLE
Dot TITTLE
Back muscle LAT
Clumsy ones OAFS
They hold power INS
Promotable piece PAWN
Blown away AWED
Zeus or Apollo GOD
Matador’s need CAPE
It’s pressed for cash ATM
Petite LITTLE
Shape with a knife WHITTLE
Spell HEX
Asian peninsula KOREA
Artless NAIVE
African grazer ELAND
Radio dial TUNER
River part DELTA
Hat material FELT
Wild party BLAST
Circle spokes RADII
Scrub, as a mission ABORT
Coming-out girl DEB
Opposed ANTI
Pirate’s take LOOT
"Give it to me straight" DONTLIE
Dover setting ENGLAND
Fixes, as a clock RESETS
Matt of "Man With a Plan" LEBLANC
Game caller REF
Highway rescue TOW
Wise SAPIENT
Driving hazard POTHOLE
Navy bigwig ADMIRAL
Soaked WET
Stared stupidly GAWKED
Maximum amount ALL
Owned by thee THINE
Flatten LEVEL
Bring to bear EXERT
Circus setting TENT
Unveiling cry TADA
"— Wiedersehen" AUF