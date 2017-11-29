Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers November 30th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph November 30th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Pitt of "Troy"
|BRAD
|Birch’s cousin
|ALDER
|Jar sticker
|LABEL
|Nary a soul
|NOONE
|Pueblo material
|ADOBE
|Salad servers
|TONGS
|Polite address
|SIR
|Easily broken
|BRITTLE
|Dot
|TITTLE
|Back muscle
|LAT
|Clumsy ones
|OAFS
|They hold power
|INS
|Promotable piece
|PAWN
|Blown away
|AWED
|Zeus or Apollo
|GOD
|Matador’s need
|CAPE
|It’s pressed for cash
|ATM
|Petite
|LITTLE
|Shape with a knife
|WHITTLE
|Spell
|HEX
|Asian peninsula
|KOREA
|Artless
|NAIVE
|African grazer
|ELAND
|Radio dial
|TUNER
|River part
|DELTA
|Hat material
|FELT
|Wild party
|BLAST
|Circle spokes
|RADII
|Scrub, as a mission
|ABORT
|Coming-out girl
|DEB
|Opposed
|ANTI
|Pirate’s take
|LOOT
|"Give it to me straight"
|DONTLIE
|Dover setting
|ENGLAND
|Fixes, as a clock
|RESETS
|Matt of "Man With a Plan"
|LEBLANC
|Game caller
|REF
|Highway rescue
|TOW
|Wise
|SAPIENT
|Driving hazard
|POTHOLE
|Navy bigwig
|ADMIRAL
|Soaked
|WET
|Stared stupidly
|GAWKED
|Maximum amount
|ALL
|Owned by thee
|THINE
|Flatten
|LEVEL
|Bring to bear
|EXERT
|Circus setting
|TENT
|Unveiling cry
|TADA
|"— Wiedersehen"
|AUF