Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers November 3rd 2017

It’s true FACT
Clip PACE
Left on a liner APORT
Pop stars IDOLS
Mercutio’s pal ROMEO
Musical speeds TEMPI
Avenue tree ELM
Burma, today MYANMAR
Floodgates SLUICES
Language ending ESE
Like draft beer ONTAP
"Let’s go!" CMON
Supporter IST
Little hopper ROO
Suggestive RACY
Turns suddenly VEERS
Geological period ERA
When a show is shown AIRDATE
Merchant of music NATALIE
Price addition TAX
Spry AGILE
Full of energy ALIVE
Romantic sort LOVER
First State capital DOVER
Comfy place NEST
Sunset site WEST
Going rates FARES
Twin of Artemis APOLLO
Frank COMMUNICATIVE
Uno plus due TRE
Some breads PITAS
Yemen port ADEN
Like some plaques COMMEMORATIVE
Rio Grande city ELPASO
Alley prowler TOMCAT
Squad car sound SIREN
Slangy agreement YEP
Tiny ITSY
Like Vassar since 1969 COED
Enjoy a favorite book, say REREAD
Of the kidneys RENAL
Region of Spain ARAGON
Clock numeral VII
Barrel pieces STAVES
Watchful ALERT
Ply EXERT
Brewpub choices ALES
Depressed LOW