Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers November 3rd 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|It’s true
|FACT
|Clip
|PACE
|Left on a liner
|APORT
|Pop stars
|IDOLS
|Mercutio’s pal
|ROMEO
|Musical speeds
|TEMPI
|Avenue tree
|ELM
|Burma, today
|MYANMAR
|Floodgates
|SLUICES
|Language ending
|ESE
|Like draft beer
|ONTAP
|"Let’s go!"
|CMON
|Supporter
|IST
|Little hopper
|ROO
|Suggestive
|RACY
|Turns suddenly
|VEERS
|Geological period
|ERA
|When a show is shown
|AIRDATE
|Merchant of music
|NATALIE
|Price addition
|TAX
|Spry
|AGILE
|Full of energy
|ALIVE
|Romantic sort
|LOVER
|First State capital
|DOVER
|Comfy place
|NEST
|Sunset site
|WEST
|Going rates
|FARES
|Twin of Artemis
|APOLLO
|Frank
|COMMUNICATIVE
|Uno plus due
|TRE
|Some breads
|PITAS
|Yemen port
|ADEN
|Like some plaques
|COMMEMORATIVE
|Rio Grande city
|ELPASO
|Alley prowler
|TOMCAT
|Squad car sound
|SIREN
|Slangy agreement
|YEP
|Tiny
|ITSY
|Like Vassar since 1969
|COED
|Enjoy a favorite book, say
|REREAD
|Of the kidneys
|RENAL
|Region of Spain
|ARAGON
|Clock numeral
|VII
|Barrel pieces
|STAVES
|Watchful
|ALERT
|Ply
|EXERT
|Brewpub choices
|ALES
|Depressed
|LOW