Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers November 4th 2017

admin Thomas Joseph

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph November 4th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Melt base TUNA
Does a checkout chore BAGS
Edible mushroom MOREL
Choose ELECT
Chance to swing ATBAT
Caesar’s land TERRA
Shipping stop SEAPORT
Buddy MAC
Wine cask TUN
Seattle player SEAHAWK
Derided, in a way SPATAT
Mere ONLY
Some doors EXITS
Poker cost ANTE
Showed generosity, in a way TITHED
Natural seasoning SEASALT
Paris pal AMI
Writer Kesey KEN
Circus barker SEALION
Periphery EDGES
Nick of "48 HRS" NOLTE
Research DELVE
Nantes notions IDEES
Bad grades DEES
Lends a hand AIDS
Add TOTEUP
Illinois city URBANA
Tide type NEAP
Art Pepper played it ALTOSAX
Siamese fighting fish BETTA
Pub pint ALE
Berlin speech GERMAN
Sloppy writing SCRAWL
Ship staffs MASTS
In poor taste TACKY
Give a new name to RETITLE
Party leader HOST
Course needs TEES
Fairy queen TITANIA
Invited ASKED
Not optional NEEDED
Enmesh TANGLE
Saluted HAILED
Hams it up EMOTES
Has a banquet DINES
Blockheads ASSES
New Jersey town LODI
First woman EVE