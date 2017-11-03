Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers November 4th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph November 4th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Melt base
|TUNA
|Does a checkout chore
|BAGS
|Edible mushroom
|MOREL
|Choose
|ELECT
|Chance to swing
|ATBAT
|Caesar’s land
|TERRA
|Shipping stop
|SEAPORT
|Buddy
|MAC
|Wine cask
|TUN
|Seattle player
|SEAHAWK
|Derided, in a way
|SPATAT
|Mere
|ONLY
|Some doors
|EXITS
|Poker cost
|ANTE
|Showed generosity, in a way
|TITHED
|Natural seasoning
|SEASALT
|Paris pal
|AMI
|Writer Kesey
|KEN
|Circus barker
|SEALION
|Periphery
|EDGES
|Nick of "48 HRS"
|NOLTE
|Research
|DELVE
|Nantes notions
|IDEES
|Bad grades
|DEES
|Lends a hand
|AIDS
|Add
|TOTEUP
|Illinois city
|URBANA
|Tide type
|NEAP
|Art Pepper played it
|ALTOSAX
|Siamese fighting fish
|BETTA
|Pub pint
|ALE
|Berlin speech
|GERMAN
|Sloppy writing
|SCRAWL
|Ship staffs
|MASTS
|In poor taste
|TACKY
|Give a new name to
|RETITLE
|Party leader
|HOST
|Course needs
|TEES
|Fairy queen
|TITANIA
|Invited
|ASKED
|Not optional
|NEEDED
|Enmesh
|TANGLE
|Saluted
|HAILED
|Hams it up
|EMOTES
|Has a banquet
|DINES
|Blockheads
|ASSES
|New Jersey town
|LODI
|First woman
|EVE