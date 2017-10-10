Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers October 11th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph October 11th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Play part
|SCENE
|Drink through a straw
|SUCK
|Welcoming
|HOMEY
|First letter
|ALPHA
|Stroll
|AMBLE
|Climber’s spike
|PITON
|Authentic
|REAL
|Weapon store
|ARMORY
|Slalom shape
|ESS
|Ring great
|ALI
|Once called
|NEE
|Preoccupy
|DISTRACT
|Russian refusal
|NYET
|Clumsy ones
|OAFS
|Ward
|DISTRICT
|Nile snake
|ASP
|Sinking signal
|SOS
|Sticky stuff
|GOO
|Devious
|SHIFTY
|Lawn material
|TURF
|Pay tribute to
|HONOR
|Letter stroke
|SERIF
|Contest form
|ENTRY
|Castle of dance
|IRENE
|Egg setting
|NEST
|Roof feature
|RIDGE
|Was generous
|SHARED
|Enters
|COMESIN
|Diplomat’s base
|EMBASSY
|Dickens girl
|NELL
|Pupil’s place
|EYE
|Slender
|SLIM
|Writer Sinclair
|UPTON
|Gofer’s job
|CHORE
|West of music
|KANYE
|Sacher torte ingredients
|APRICOTS
|Imitating
|ALA
|Creative skill
|ARTISTRY
|TV’s Danson
|TED
|Pitch’s kin
|TAR
|Calculated
|FIGURED
|Composer’s work
|SCORING
|Kind of milk
|SOY
|Brittle candy
|TOFFEE
|Pale
|ASHEN
|Was bright
|SHONE
|Pub orders
|PINTS
|Army post
|FORT
|TV’s Hatcher
|TERI
|Polite address
|SIR