Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers October 14th 2017

Clue Solution
Word starter PREFIX
Cincinnati team REDS
Bring back REVIVE
"Law and Order: SVU" co-star ICET
Pressed IRONED
Nuts LOCO
Produces MAKES
Choir member TENOR
Addition column ONES
Pooh’s pal EEYORE
Go around SPIN
Coffee, slangily MUD
Lewis Carroll or Mark Twain PSEUDONYM
Worker in a garden BEE
Nevada resort RENO
Schoolbag item ERASER
Office helper TEMP
Schoolbag item RULER
Dike’s kin LEVEE
B — boy ASIN
Per — CAPITA
Addition column TENS
Film set on Pandora AVATAR
Keenness EDGE
Bike pair PEDALS
First-rate PRIMO
Showed over RERAN
Summon up EVOKE
Skillful handling FINESSE
Composer Charles IVES
Struck out XED
Basketball coach Pat RILEY
Market concern ECONOMY
Propriety DECORUM
Put in the closet STORED
Mortise partner TENON
Down source EIDER
Less diluted PURER
Read PERUSED
Kind of wax SEALING
Spot to jot NOTEPAD
Chide BERATE
Good judgment SENSE
"Don’t Cry for Me" singer EVITA
Rock genre METAL
Fruit basket items PEARS
Wash LAVE
Upper limit CAP