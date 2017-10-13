Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers October 14th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph October 14th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Word starter
|PREFIX
|Cincinnati team
|REDS
|Bring back
|REVIVE
|"Law and Order: SVU" co-star
|ICET
|Pressed
|IRONED
|Nuts
|LOCO
|Produces
|MAKES
|Choir member
|TENOR
|Addition column
|ONES
|Pooh’s pal
|EEYORE
|Go around
|SPIN
|Coffee, slangily
|MUD
|Lewis Carroll or Mark Twain
|PSEUDONYM
|Worker in a garden
|BEE
|Nevada resort
|RENO
|Schoolbag item
|ERASER
|Office helper
|TEMP
|Schoolbag item
|RULER
|Dike’s kin
|LEVEE
|B — boy
|ASIN
|Per —
|CAPITA
|Addition column
|TENS
|Film set on Pandora
|AVATAR
|Keenness
|EDGE
|Bike pair
|PEDALS
|First-rate
|PRIMO
|Showed over
|RERAN
|Summon up
|EVOKE
|Skillful handling
|FINESSE
|Composer Charles
|IVES
|Struck out
|XED
|Basketball coach Pat
|RILEY
|Market concern
|ECONOMY
|Propriety
|DECORUM
|Put in the closet
|STORED
|Mortise partner
|TENON
|Down source
|EIDER
|Less diluted
|PURER
|Read
|PERUSED
|Kind of wax
|SEALING
|Spot to jot
|NOTEPAD
|Chide
|BERATE
|Good judgment
|SENSE
|"Don’t Cry for Me" singer
|EVITA
|Rock genre
|METAL
|Fruit basket items
|PEARS
|Wash
|LAVE
|Upper limit
|CAP