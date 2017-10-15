Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers October 16th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph October 16th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Glided
|SLID
|Trumpet accessories
|MUTES
|Window section
|PANE
|Beta carotene, for one
|ISOMER
|October birthstone
|OPAL
|Wrinkle
|RUMPLE
|Libya neighbor
|TUNISIA
|North Pole worker
|ELF
|Exceptional
|SPECIAL
|Fish eggs
|ROE
|Sleeve filler
|ARM
|Sullen
|DOUR
|Edinburgh natives
|SCOTS
|Lahr and Parks
|BERTS
|Make roads
|PAVE
|Disencumber
|RID
|Gorilla, for one
|APE
|Comeback
|REBIRTH
|Nasty dog
|CUR
|Hard to grasp
|OBSCURE
|Go by
|ELAPSE
|Diva’s piece
|ARIA
|Store business
|RETAIL
|Diplomatic skill
|TACT
|Sea birds
|TERNS
|Fraternal group
|ELKS
|Leopard features
|SPOTS
|Absorb eagerly
|LAPUP
|Ridiculous
|INANE
|Fragile
|DELICATE
|Sister of Moses
|MIRIAM
|Customary
|USUAL
|Cruise in the movies
|TOM
|Akihito, for one
|EMPEROR
|Successful show
|SELLOUT
|Alludes
|REFERS
|Formal salutation
|SIRS
|Set aside for some purpose
|DEDICATE
|Typewriter bar
|SPACER
|Juliet’s last name
|CAPULET
|Pigged out
|OVERATE
|Feeding time needs
|BIBS
|Mutinies
|REBELS
|Violinist’s stuff
|ROSIN
|From the country
|RURAL
|Dupe
|TRICK
|Warms up
|HEATS
|Golf goal
|PAR