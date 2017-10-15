Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers October 16th 2017

Glided SLID
Trumpet accessories MUTES
Window section PANE
Beta carotene, for one ISOMER
October birthstone OPAL
Wrinkle RUMPLE
Libya neighbor TUNISIA
North Pole worker ELF
Exceptional SPECIAL
Fish eggs ROE
Sleeve filler ARM
Sullen DOUR
Edinburgh natives SCOTS
Lahr and Parks BERTS
Make roads PAVE
Disencumber RID
Gorilla, for one APE
Comeback REBIRTH
Nasty dog CUR
Hard to grasp OBSCURE
Go by ELAPSE
Diva’s piece ARIA
Store business RETAIL
Diplomatic skill TACT
Sea birds TERNS
Fraternal group ELKS
Leopard features SPOTS
Absorb eagerly LAPUP
Ridiculous INANE
Fragile DELICATE
Sister of Moses MIRIAM
Customary USUAL
Cruise in the movies TOM
Akihito, for one EMPEROR
Successful show SELLOUT
Alludes REFERS
Formal salutation SIRS
Set aside for some purpose DEDICATE
Typewriter bar SPACER
Juliet’s last name CAPULET
Pigged out OVERATE
Feeding time needs BIBS
Mutinies REBELS
Violinist’s stuff ROSIN
From the country RURAL
Dupe TRICK
Warms up HEATS
Golf goal PAR