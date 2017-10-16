Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers October 17th 2017

Thomas Joseph

Clue Solution
Nick and Nora’s dog ASTA
Romantic dozen ROSES
Like a good cake MOIST
Tony winner Worth IRENE
Yard surrounder PICKETFENCE
Yellowstone grazer ELK
Game official REF
Pinnacle TOP
Researches DELVES
Entice LURE
Franklin, religiously DEIST
Copied APED
Poultry purchase CAPON
Rotunda topper DOME
Cuzco people INCAS
Some nest eggs IRAS
Looked lewdly LEERED
Broadcast AIR
Heckler’s cry BOO
Horseshoe shape CEE
Hooch container POCKETFLASK
"The Waste Land" poet ELIOT
Strong suit FORTE
Gathers REAPS
Courts WOOS
Really stoked AMPED
Made grimy SOILED
Amuse TICKLE
Be inquisitive ASK
Jazz phrase RIFF
Smeltery supply ORE
Lampooned SENTUP
Concert bonus ENCORE
Oozed SEEPED
Opera’s Stratas TERESA
Chuck Yeager, for one TESTPILOT
Bad habits VICES
Joust need LANCE
Singular publication ONEOFF
Nanny’s nappy DIAPER
Baltimore player ORIOLE
Oldest Brady daughter MARCIA
Jockey Eddie ARCARO
Handles SEESTO
Hockey feints DEKES
Wagers BETS
"Keystone" character KOP
Near the ground LOW