Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers October 17th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Nick and Nora’s dog
|ASTA
|Romantic dozen
|ROSES
|Like a good cake
|MOIST
|Tony winner Worth
|IRENE
|Yard surrounder
|PICKETFENCE
|Yellowstone grazer
|ELK
|Game official
|REF
|Pinnacle
|TOP
|Researches
|DELVES
|Entice
|LURE
|Franklin, religiously
|DEIST
|Copied
|APED
|Poultry purchase
|CAPON
|Rotunda topper
|DOME
|Cuzco people
|INCAS
|Some nest eggs
|IRAS
|Looked lewdly
|LEERED
|Broadcast
|AIR
|Heckler’s cry
|BOO
|Horseshoe shape
|CEE
|Hooch container
|POCKETFLASK
|"The Waste Land" poet
|ELIOT
|Strong suit
|FORTE
|Gathers
|REAPS
|Courts
|WOOS
|Really stoked
|AMPED
|Made grimy
|SOILED
|Amuse
|TICKLE
|Be inquisitive
|ASK
|Jazz phrase
|RIFF
|Smeltery supply
|ORE
|Lampooned
|SENTUP
|Concert bonus
|ENCORE
|Oozed
|SEEPED
|Opera’s Stratas
|TERESA
|Chuck Yeager, for one
|TESTPILOT
|Bad habits
|VICES
|Joust need
|LANCE
|Singular publication
|ONEOFF
|Nanny’s nappy
|DIAPER
|Baltimore player
|ORIOLE
|Oldest Brady daughter
|MARCIA
|Jockey Eddie
|ARCARO
|Handles
|SEESTO
|Hockey feints
|DEKES
|Wagers
|BETS
|"Keystone" character
|KOP
|Near the ground
|LOW