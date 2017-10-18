Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers October 19th 2017

admin Thomas Joseph

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph October 19th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Church group SECT
Sore ACHING
Canyon sound ECHO
Evening bash SOIREE
Teacher to sophs PROF
Fez feature TASSEL
Territorial struggles TURFWARS
Pot brew TEA
Malia’s sister SASHA
Stray cat’s hangout ALLEY
One of the Barrymores ETHEL
Island memento LEI
Bauxite, for one ORE
Claire of "Homeland" DANES
Wood units CORDS
Insecure feeling ANGST
Gifted APT
Forensic workplace CRIMELAB
Valiant HEROIC
Victory goddess NIKE
Be intemperate OVERDO
Foot or fathom UNIT
USC’s conference PACTEN
Stock holders PENS
Fall mo. SEPT
Beige ECRU
Laughing gleefully CHORTLING
Brittle candy TOFFEE
Hammett pooch ASTA
Rough COARSE
Warn, cat-style HISSAT
Form 1040 org. IRS
Once called NEE
Hair goo GEL
Path WAY
Monopoly railroad SHORTLINE
Farm group HERD
Brighton brews ALES
Emmy winner Alan ALDA
Good for dieters LEAN
Chaperone ESCORT
Long step STRIDE
Engine part CAM
Become talkative OPENUP
Clickable picture ICON
Related AKIN
Plays the ponies BETS
1950s dance HOP
Juan Perón’s wife EVA
DVR button letters REC