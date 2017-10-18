Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers October 19th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph October 19th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Church group
|SECT
|Sore
|ACHING
|Canyon sound
|ECHO
|Evening bash
|SOIREE
|Teacher to sophs
|PROF
|Fez feature
|TASSEL
|Territorial struggles
|TURFWARS
|Pot brew
|TEA
|Malia’s sister
|SASHA
|Stray cat’s hangout
|ALLEY
|One of the Barrymores
|ETHEL
|Island memento
|LEI
|Bauxite, for one
|ORE
|Claire of "Homeland"
|DANES
|Wood units
|CORDS
|Insecure feeling
|ANGST
|Gifted
|APT
|Forensic workplace
|CRIMELAB
|Valiant
|HEROIC
|Victory goddess
|NIKE
|Be intemperate
|OVERDO
|Foot or fathom
|UNIT
|USC’s conference
|PACTEN
|Stock holders
|PENS
|Fall mo.
|SEPT
|Beige
|ECRU
|Laughing gleefully
|CHORTLING
|Brittle candy
|TOFFEE
|Hammett pooch
|ASTA
|Rough
|COARSE
|Warn, cat-style
|HISSAT
|Form 1040 org.
|IRS
|Once called
|NEE
|Hair goo
|GEL
|Path
|WAY
|Monopoly railroad
|SHORTLINE
|Farm group
|HERD
|Brighton brews
|ALES
|Emmy winner Alan
|ALDA
|Good for dieters
|LEAN
|Chaperone
|ESCORT
|Long step
|STRIDE
|Engine part
|CAM
|Become talkative
|OPENUP
|Clickable picture
|ICON
|Related
|AKIN
|Plays the ponies
|BETS
|1950s dance
|HOP
|Juan Perón’s wife
|EVA
|DVR button letters
|REC