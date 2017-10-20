Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers October 21st 2017

admin Thomas Joseph

Thomas Joseph October 21st 2017 Crossword

Clue Solution
Frame SETUP
Monster BEAST
Origami creation CRANE
Part player ACTOR
Words to a hitcher HOPIN
"Oh boy!" YOWIE
Paper worker EDITOR
Radio’s Glass IRA
Chess pieces MEN
Olympics racer BOBSLED
Twisty turn ESS
Basic need STAPLE
Like ghost stories SCARY
Even SMOOTH
Wall St. debut IPO
Summer quaff ICEDTEA
Singer Tillis MEL
Dapper fellow DAN
Hung in folds DRAPED
Seething IRATE
Intrepid BRAVE
Take place OCCUR
Eyeballs OGLES
Track events MEETS
Comic tribute ROAST
Plot SCHEME
Wears down ERODES
Easy putts TAPINS
Hand or foot UNIT
Maine town PENOBSCOT
Cove BAY
Earth-friendly prefix ECO
When one wishes ATWILL
Evening do SOIREE
Tire feature TREAD
Turned ROTATED
Maine town BARHARBOR
Mole, e.g. SPY
Lawn material SOD
Uncommon SCARCE
Threat MENACE
Gazelle’s cousin IMPALA
Annoys PEEVES
Senior OLDEST
Figure of speech IDIOM
Jason’s ship ARGO
Chiding sound TUT
Hosp. sections ERS