Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers October 21st 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Frame
|SETUP
|Monster
|BEAST
|Origami creation
|CRANE
|Part player
|ACTOR
|Words to a hitcher
|HOPIN
|"Oh boy!"
|YOWIE
|Paper worker
|EDITOR
|Radio’s Glass
|IRA
|Chess pieces
|MEN
|Olympics racer
|BOBSLED
|Twisty turn
|ESS
|Basic need
|STAPLE
|Like ghost stories
|SCARY
|Even
|SMOOTH
|Wall St. debut
|IPO
|Summer quaff
|ICEDTEA
|Singer Tillis
|MEL
|Dapper fellow
|DAN
|Hung in folds
|DRAPED
|Seething
|IRATE
|Intrepid
|BRAVE
|Take place
|OCCUR
|Eyeballs
|OGLES
|Track events
|MEETS
|Comic tribute
|ROAST
|Plot
|SCHEME
|Wears down
|ERODES
|Easy putts
|TAPINS
|Hand or foot
|UNIT
|Maine town
|PENOBSCOT
|Cove
|BAY
|Earth-friendly prefix
|ECO
|When one wishes
|ATWILL
|Evening do
|SOIREE
|Tire feature
|TREAD
|Turned
|ROTATED
|Maine town
|BARHARBOR
|Mole, e.g.
|SPY
|Lawn material
|SOD
|Uncommon
|SCARCE
|Threat
|MENACE
|Gazelle’s cousin
|IMPALA
|Annoys
|PEEVES
|Senior
|OLDEST
|Figure of speech
|IDIOM
|Jason’s ship
|ARGO
|Chiding sound
|TUT
|Hosp. sections
|ERS