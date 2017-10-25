Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers October 26th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph October 26th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Bugler’s evening call
|TAPS
|Old footwear
|SPATS
|Fighting
|ATIT
|Singer Twain
|SHANIA
|Fizzy drink
|COLA
|On the FBI’s list
|WANTED
|Opportunity for a singer or comedian
|OPENMIKE
|Realistic
|LIFELIKE
|Missing
|ABSENT
|Bright beam
|RAY
|Like some communities
|GATED
|Kentucky hero
|BOONE
|Peyton’s brother
|ELI
|Fired
|CANNED
|Off-road vehicle
|DIRTBIKE
|Reason to cut the cable
|RATEHIKE
|Treat badly
|MISUSE
|China setting
|ASIA
|Venus’ love
|ADONIS
|Easter lead-in
|LENT
|Bops on the bean
|CONKS
|G-men
|FEDS
|Tex-Mex snack
|TACO
|Resting on
|ATOP
|Heap
|PILE
|Spider-Man’s creator
|STANLEE
|Tremble
|SHAKE
|Seminar group
|PANEL
|Picnic invader
|ANT
|Bind
|TIE
|Blue
|SAD
|Speedy
|SWIFT
|Look after
|MIND
|Pressing need
|IRON
|Welles role
|KANE
|Looked over
|EYED
|Like some cheeses
|AGED
|Island east of Java
|BALI
|Commotion
|STIR
|Make brownies
|BAKE
|Partner’s share, perhaps
|ONEHALF
|Refers to
|CITES
|Tree support
|TRUNK
|Foundation
|BASIS
|"Understood"
|ISEE
|Sort
|KIND
|Puts away
|EATS
|Buddy
|MAC
|Wedding promise
|IDO
|Abel, to Adam
|SON