Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers October 26th 2017

Clue Solution
Bugler’s evening call TAPS
Old footwear SPATS
Fighting ATIT
Singer Twain SHANIA
Fizzy drink COLA
On the FBI’s list WANTED
Opportunity for a singer or comedian OPENMIKE
Realistic LIFELIKE
Missing ABSENT
Bright beam RAY
Like some communities GATED
Kentucky hero BOONE
Peyton’s brother ELI
Fired CANNED
Off-road vehicle DIRTBIKE
Reason to cut the cable RATEHIKE
Treat badly MISUSE
China setting ASIA
Venus’ love ADONIS
Easter lead-in LENT
Bops on the bean CONKS
G-men FEDS
Tex-Mex snack TACO
Resting on ATOP
Heap PILE
Spider-Man’s creator STANLEE
Tremble SHAKE
Seminar group PANEL
Picnic invader ANT
Bind TIE
Blue SAD
Speedy SWIFT
Look after MIND
Pressing need IRON
Welles role KANE
Looked over EYED
Like some cheeses AGED
Island east of Java BALI
Commotion STIR
Make brownies BAKE
Partner’s share, perhaps ONEHALF
Refers to CITES
Tree support TRUNK
Foundation BASIS
"Understood" ISEE
Sort KIND
Puts away EATS
Buddy MAC
Wedding promise IDO
Abel, to Adam SON