Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers October 28th 2017

Clue Solution
Crockpot contents STEW
Preferences LIKES
Belief TENET
Lifeless INERT
Complete UTTER
Boiling ANGRY
Additionally not NOR
Canal spot EAR
Lass GAL
Really bother GNAWAT
Heredity unit GENE
Distant docking site SPACEPORT
Homer work ILIAD
Large sofa DAVENPORT
Single SOLE
Spuds TATERS
Little spring HOP
Art’s Lichtenstein ROY
Tourist’s aid MAP
Where the Salmon flows IDAHO
Higher than ABOVE
Spanish hero ELCID
Middling card SEVEN
Plane count SEATS
Shoulder muscle, for short DELT
Attacked by a wasp STUNG
Wyoming range TETONS
Snare ENTRAP
Lilliputian WEE
Tale teller LIAR
Hostel INN
Frat party KEGGER
Off course ERRANT
Fashion STYLE
Cloying sentiment TREACLE
Eroded ATEINTO
Renounce WAIVE
Dramatic no-show GODOT
Thick-rinded fruits PAPAYAS
Quick sketch DOODLE
Woolly mammal ALPACA
Take away REMOVE
See the world TRAVEL
Shrinks back SHIES
Used up SPENT
Reactor parts RODS
Producer’s hope HIT
Garden part BED