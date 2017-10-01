Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers October 2nd 2017

Clue Solution
Job for a sleuth CASE
Vagrants BUMS
Muggy HUMID
Nebraska city OMAHA
Make speeches ORATE
Hackneyed BANAL
Taking it easy LAZING
Mamie’s husband IKE
School on the Thames ETON
Knee jerk, for one REFLEX
Hankering YEN
Canapé topper CAVIAR
Eggs buy DOZEN
Prologue LEADIN
Lincoln nickname ABE
Growing plot GARDEN
Gung-ho AVID
"— Town" OUR
Looking intently GAZING
Perfume measures DRAMS
Theater part STAGE
Configuration SETUP
Heads, to Henri TETES
Titled woman LADY
High cards ACES
Do a museum job CURATE
Warrior woman AMAZON
Peaceful protest SITIN
Genesis setting EDEN
Hope of comedy BOB
Thurman of "Kill Bill" UMA
Folder type MANILA
Salt server SHAKER
Like colanders HOLEY
TV’s Trebek ALEX
Cattle activity GRAZING
Smooth EVEN
Shark part FIN
App makeup CODE
Mom’s mate DAD
Hardy’s partner LAUREL
Printer’s goofs ERRATA
Fly high AVIATE
Benders BINGES
Borders EDGES
Mount Olympus group GODS
Early Mexican AZTEC
Nick and Nora’s dog ASTA
Coffee, slangily MUD
Secret agent SPY