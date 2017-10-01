Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers October 2nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph October 2nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Job for a sleuth
|CASE
|Vagrants
|BUMS
|Muggy
|HUMID
|Nebraska city
|OMAHA
|Make speeches
|ORATE
|Hackneyed
|BANAL
|Taking it easy
|LAZING
|Mamie’s husband
|IKE
|School on the Thames
|ETON
|Knee jerk, for one
|REFLEX
|Hankering
|YEN
|Canapé topper
|CAVIAR
|Eggs buy
|DOZEN
|Prologue
|LEADIN
|Lincoln nickname
|ABE
|Growing plot
|GARDEN
|Gung-ho
|AVID
|"— Town"
|OUR
|Looking intently
|GAZING
|Perfume measures
|DRAMS
|Theater part
|STAGE
|Configuration
|SETUP
|Heads, to Henri
|TETES
|Titled woman
|LADY
|High cards
|ACES
|Do a museum job
|CURATE
|Warrior woman
|AMAZON
|Peaceful protest
|SITIN
|Genesis setting
|EDEN
|Hope of comedy
|BOB
|Thurman of "Kill Bill"
|UMA
|Folder type
|MANILA
|Salt server
|SHAKER
|Like colanders
|HOLEY
|TV’s Trebek
|ALEX
|Cattle activity
|GRAZING
|Smooth
|EVEN
|Shark part
|FIN
|App makeup
|CODE
|Mom’s mate
|DAD
|Hardy’s partner
|LAUREL
|Printer’s goofs
|ERRATA
|Fly high
|AVIATE
|Benders
|BINGES
|Borders
|EDGES
|Mount Olympus group
|GODS
|Early Mexican
|AZTEC
|Nick and Nora’s dog
|ASTA
|Coffee, slangily
|MUD
|Secret agent
|SPY