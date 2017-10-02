Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers October 3rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph October 3rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Starting point
|BASIS
|Light lunch
|SALAD
|Mindful
|AWARE
|Baghdad native
|IRAQI
|City visit, of a sort
|WALKINGTOUR
|Caustic stuff
|LYE
|Buddhist school
|ZEN
|Plopped down
|SAT
|Korean city
|SEOUL
|Highland lakes
|LOCHS
|Half of a 1960s rock group
|PAPAS
|Lotion additive
|ALOE
|Curbside cry
|TAXI
|Discourage
|DETER
|Baseball’s Derek
|JETER
|Brought back
|REDUX
|Solid wood
|OAK
|Mover’s truck
|VAN
|Craze
|FAD
|Partner on a ticket
|RUNNINGMATE
|Zodiac ram
|ARIES
|Cleaner scent
|LEMON
|Espresso order
|LATTE
|Foe
|ENEMY
|Cry like a baby
|BAWL
|Not at home
|AWAY
|Store come-on
|SALE
|Tick off
|IRK
|Grabs
|SEIZES
|Enroll
|SIGNUP
|Gallery fill
|ART
|Thailand neighbor
|LAOS
|Blue-green hue
|AQUA
|Detergent target
|DIRT
|"The Matrix" hero
|NEO
|Like chiffon
|SHEER
|Rubber source
|LATEX
|Young fellow
|LAD
|Flamenco cry
|OLE
|Barracks bed
|COT
|Contrived
|PAT
|Log chopper
|AXE
|Polite address
|SIR
|Modify
|REVISE
|Tarzan’s home
|JUNGLE
|Dapper guy
|DAN
|Spoken
|ORAL
|Mystique
|AURA
|Make socks
|KNIT
|Renown
|FAME
|Tiny bit
|ATOM
|Refuse
|DENY
|Tennis court need
|NET
|Fellows
|MEN