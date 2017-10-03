Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers October 4th 2017

Clue Solution
Arrest HAULIN
Cornfield pest CROW
Positive aspect UPSIDE
Valiant one HERO
Kids’ rooms, often MESSES
Roasting spot OVEN
Arm art TATTOO
Towel word HERS
Land in the sea ISLET
Woodsman’s tool AXE
In perpetuum FOREVER
"— the season …" TIS
Rink stuff ICE
Nest egg acct. IRA
Storage sites CLOSETS
Quick bite NIP
Wife of Menelaus HELEN
Historic times AGES
YouTube uploads VIDEOS
Come together JOIN
Elk feature ANTLER
Writer Rice ANNE
Try hard STRIVE
Implores BEGS
Sounded a horn TOOTED
Machine sound HUM
Gibbon or gorilla APE
Battleship letters USS
Rosters LISTS
Inkling IDEA
High home NEST
Pick CHOOSE
Like some doors REVOLVING
Mine yield ORE
Took the title WON
Car quartet TIRES
Sub entry HATCH
Banish EXILE
Clearing up RESOLVING
Spine-tingling EERIE
Golf bunkers TRAPS
Scoundrel FIEND
Fall mo. OCT
Fishing nets SEINES
Texas player ASTRO
Sunrise site EAST
Savvy about ONTO
Boxing poke JAB
Low number ONE
Turned on LIT
Time to prepare EVE
Valentine color RED