Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers October 4th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Arrest
|HAULIN
|Cornfield pest
|CROW
|Positive aspect
|UPSIDE
|Valiant one
|HERO
|Kids’ rooms, often
|MESSES
|Roasting spot
|OVEN
|Arm art
|TATTOO
|Towel word
|HERS
|Land in the sea
|ISLET
|Woodsman’s tool
|AXE
|In perpetuum
|FOREVER
|"— the season …"
|TIS
|Rink stuff
|ICE
|Nest egg acct.
|IRA
|Storage sites
|CLOSETS
|Quick bite
|NIP
|Wife of Menelaus
|HELEN
|Historic times
|AGES
|YouTube uploads
|VIDEOS
|Come together
|JOIN
|Elk feature
|ANTLER
|Writer Rice
|ANNE
|Try hard
|STRIVE
|Implores
|BEGS
|Sounded a horn
|TOOTED
|Machine sound
|HUM
|Gibbon or gorilla
|APE
|Battleship letters
|USS
|Rosters
|LISTS
|Inkling
|IDEA
|High home
|NEST
|Pick
|CHOOSE
|Like some doors
|REVOLVING
|Mine yield
|ORE
|Took the title
|WON
|Car quartet
|TIRES
|Sub entry
|HATCH
|Banish
|EXILE
|Clearing up
|RESOLVING
|Spine-tingling
|EERIE
|Golf bunkers
|TRAPS
|Scoundrel
|FIEND
|Fall mo.
|OCT
|Fishing nets
|SEINES
|Texas player
|ASTRO
|Sunrise site
|EAST
|Savvy about
|ONTO
|Boxing poke
|JAB
|Low number
|ONE
|Turned on
|LIT
|Time to prepare
|EVE
|Valentine color
|RED