Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers October 6th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Hangs low
|SAGS
|Curving paths
|ARCS
|Bold poker bet
|ALLIN
|Floor worker
|TILER
|Shrek’s love
|FIONA
|Conjecture
|OPINE
|Subside
|EBB
|Masculine icon
|MANSMAN
|Cat with colorful points
|SIAMESE
|Put away
|ATE
|Aspersions
|SLURS
|Hearty dish
|STEW
|Dict. contents
|WDS
|Phone bill addition
|FEE
|Relaxing places
|SPAS
|Sure thing
|CINCH
|Bruins legend
|ORR
|Friend of Aramis
|PORTHOS
|Wets
|DAMPENS
|Verb for you
|ARE
|Like tumblers
|AGILE
|High-strung
|TENSE
|Dawn
|SUNUP
|Rocker Bob
|SEGER
|Quiche base
|EGGS
|Reduced amount
|LESS
|Hotel fixtures
|SAFES
|Suspects’ stories
|ALIBIS
|Environmental concern
|GLOBALWARMING
|Naughty act
|SIN
|Make amends
|ATONE
|Tears
|RIPS
|Environmental concern
|CLIMATECHANGE
|Capitol group
|SENATE
|New parents, e.g.
|NAMERS
|Extend, as a subscription
|RENEW
|Braying beast
|ASS
|Mires
|MUDS
|Dispatched
|SENT
|Historic events
|FIRSTS
|Fizzy drinks
|SODAS
|Czech capital
|PRAGUE
|Take in
|CON
|Stable group
|HORSES
|Tiny sounds
|PEEPS
|Prophets
|SEERS
|Cord end
|PLUG
|Snaky fish
|EEL