Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers October 7th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Those people
|THEM
|Poet Khayyám
|OMAR
|Cheer for a diva
|BRAVA
|Yucatan natives
|MAYAS
|Broadcast
|AIRED
|Put up
|ERECT
|Frugal
|SPARING
|"Chandelier" singer
|SIA
|High trains
|ELS
|Flying high
|SOARING
|Tyrant
|DESPOT
|Mineral sources
|ORES
|Cut off
|ENDED
|Massage target
|ACHE
|Starts
|ONSETS
|Generous virtue
|SHARING
|Farrow of film
|MIA
|Finger count
|TEN
|White-hot
|SEARING
|Fit for a king
|REGAL
|Israel’s Meir
|GOLDA
|River of Missouri
|OSAGE
|Falco and Brickell
|EDIES
|Winged archer
|EROS
|Precious
|DEAR
|Diamond feat
|TRIPLE
|Badger
|HARASS
|At any time
|EVER
|Jefferson’s successor
|MADISON
|Last letter
|OMEGA
|Spoil
|MAR
|Mate’s answer
|AYESIR
|Wisconsin city
|RACINE
|Headquartered
|BASED
|Antlered animals
|STAGS
|Contrary to good manners
|NOTDONE
|Fishing poles
|RODS
|Jury member
|PEER
|Set to wed
|ENGAGED
|Elroy’s dog
|ASTRO
|Burger topper
|CHEESE
|Plane’s place
|HANGAR
|Clarke of "Game of Thrones"
|EMILIA
|Fire-starting stuff
|TINDER
|Long stories
|SAGAS
|Resort spots
|ISLES
|Took the bus
|RODE
|In the past
|AGO