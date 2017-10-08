Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers October 9th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph October 9th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Con games
|SCAMS
|Easy gait
|LOPE
|Insertion sign
|CARET
|Without break
|ONEND
|Singer Cara
|IRENE
|Mountain group
|RANGE
|Summer cooler
|FAN
|Reuben bread
|RYE
|[Not my spelling]
|SIC
|Pinot Grigio, e.g.
|ITALIANWINE
|Shade tree
|ELM
|Kitchen appliance
|OVEN
|Very serious
|GRAVE
|Wave’s top
|CREST
|Romantic flower
|ROSE
|Drill part
|BIT
|Long sandwich
|ITALIANHERO
|Golf goal
|PAR
|Fabric color
|DYE
|Pet perch
|LAP
|Piano piece
|ETUDE
|Corn
|MAIZE
|Writer Ephron
|DELIA
|Take, as advice
|ACTON
|Bears’ lairs
|DENS
|Prophets
|SEERS
|Verne specialty
|SCIFI
|Gem unit
|CARAT
|Sports spot
|ARENA
|Fellows
|MEN
|Like surgical tools
|STERILE
|Oscar winner Sophia
|LOREN
|"Not — dare!"
|ONA
|Deep in thought
|PENSIVE
|Train pullers
|ENGINES
|Respectable
|DECENT
|Orange tuber
|YAM
|Flat
|LEVEL
|Value
|WORTH
|Bellyached
|GRIPED
|Took turns
|ROTATED
|Generally
|ASARULE
|Movie palaces
|CINEMAS
|Inlet
|BAY
|Think tank output
|IDEAS
|Select group
|ELITE
|Barber’s tool
|RAZOR
|Some tournaments
|OPENS
|Clamor
|DIN
|High card
|ACE