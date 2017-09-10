Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers September 11th 2017

Clue Solution
U of the U.N. THANT
Earth’s center CORE
Scoundrel ROGUE
Without stop ONEND
Tickle pink ELATE
Cut’s counterpart PASTE
Yale student ELI
Take in SEE
Lyricist Gershwin IRA
Like some computer voices SYNTHESIZED
Stir-fry pan WOK
Authentic REAL
Useful skill ASSET
Flavorful TASTY
Flag feature STAR
Lawyer’s letters ESQ
Shared a sentiment SYMPATHIZED
Outback bird EMU
Letter before omega PSI
In the past AGO
Begets SIRES
Copy for pasteup REPRO
Old treaty org. SEATO
Blood bank worker TYPER
"Buenos —" DIAS
Theater units SEATS
Kilmer poem TREES
Yule greenery HOLLY
Once more AGAIN
Cashew or filbert NUT
Golfer’s start TEESHOT
Makes do COPES
"Put — happy face" ONA
Enlarges, say RESIZES
Beg ENTREAT
Fatal DEADLY
Mouse-spotting cry EEK
Annoying squirt TWERP
Baghdad native IRAQI
Evaluate ASSESS
Thwarted STYMIED
Japanese warrior SAMURAI
Casual tops TSHIRTS
UFO pilots ETS
Lhasa — (small dogs) APSOS
Rocker Frank ZAPPA
Wading bird EGRET
Car parts DOORS
Pilot’s guess: Abbr. ETA
Iris setting EYE