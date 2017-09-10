Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers September 11th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph September 11th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|U of the U.N.
|THANT
|Earth’s center
|CORE
|Scoundrel
|ROGUE
|Without stop
|ONEND
|Tickle pink
|ELATE
|Cut’s counterpart
|PASTE
|Yale student
|ELI
|Take in
|SEE
|Lyricist Gershwin
|IRA
|Like some computer voices
|SYNTHESIZED
|Stir-fry pan
|WOK
|Authentic
|REAL
|Useful skill
|ASSET
|Flavorful
|TASTY
|Flag feature
|STAR
|Lawyer’s letters
|ESQ
|Shared a sentiment
|SYMPATHIZED
|Outback bird
|EMU
|Letter before omega
|PSI
|In the past
|AGO
|Begets
|SIRES
|Copy for pasteup
|REPRO
|Old treaty org.
|SEATO
|Blood bank worker
|TYPER
|"Buenos —"
|DIAS
|Theater units
|SEATS
|Kilmer poem
|TREES
|Yule greenery
|HOLLY
|Once more
|AGAIN
|Cashew or filbert
|NUT
|Golfer’s start
|TEESHOT
|Makes do
|COPES
|"Put — happy face"
|ONA
|Enlarges, say
|RESIZES
|Beg
|ENTREAT
|Fatal
|DEADLY
|Mouse-spotting cry
|EEK
|Annoying squirt
|TWERP
|Baghdad native
|IRAQI
|Evaluate
|ASSESS
|Thwarted
|STYMIED
|Japanese warrior
|SAMURAI
|Casual tops
|TSHIRTS
|UFO pilots
|ETS
|Lhasa — (small dogs)
|APSOS
|Rocker Frank
|ZAPPA
|Wading bird
|EGRET
|Car parts
|DOORS
|Pilot’s guess: Abbr.
|ETA
|Iris setting
|EYE