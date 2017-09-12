Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers September 13th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph September 13th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Like some chins
|CLEFT
|Canaanite god
|BAAL
|Debussy work
|LAMER
|Vodka cocktail
|COSMO
|In check
|ATBAY
|Like draft beer
|ONTAP
|Bring up
|REAR
|Allergy sign
|SNEEZE
|Screw up
|ERR
|Gear tooth
|COG
|Checkers side
|RED
|Movie poster features
|TAGLINES
|Pirate’s take
|LOOT
|Related
|AKIN
|Bikini wearers’ markings
|TANLINES
|D.C. baseballer
|NAT
|German article
|DAS
|Diet no-no
|FAT
|Scarlett’s love
|ASHLEY
|Say "aye," say
|VOTE
|Like some online videos
|VIRAL
|Music’s Lena
|HORNE
|Perfect places
|EDENS
|Spanish hero
|ELCID
|Smutty
|LEWD
|Year divisions
|WEEKS
|Dinner wine
|CLARET
|Sideways pass
|LATERAL
|Shipping ban
|EMBARGO
|Dread
|FEAR
|Attempt
|TRY
|Radius, for one
|BONE
|Showy flower
|ASTER
|Blow away
|AMAZE
|Ran easily
|LOPED
|Sets
|CONGEALS
|Father’s pride
|SON
|Strongholds
|CITADELS
|Place to park
|LOT
|Enjoy Aspen
|SKI
|Operative
|INFORCE
|Clutter hater
|NEATNIK
|Aye opposer
|NAY
|Spirited horses
|STEEDS
|Belly feature
|NAVEL
|Digression
|ASIDE
|Pitched
|THREW
|Hit the runway
|LAND
|Meadow rodent
|VOLE
|Chop down
|HEW