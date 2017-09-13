Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers September 14th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph September 14th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Billing info
|RATES
|Clean with effort
|SCOUR
|Martini garnish
|OLIVE
|Neigh sayer
|HORSE
|Saudi Arabia neighbor
|YEMEN
|Made a choice
|OPTED
|Supplies with a grant
|ENDOWS
|Singer Shannon
|DEL
|Mole, for one
|SPY
|Earth tone
|TAN
|Take wing
|AVIATE
|Old Italian coin
|LIRA
|British paper
|LONDONTIMES
|— out (got by)
|EKED
|Packing a punch
|POTENT
|"Sure thing!"
|YES
|Service reward
|TIP
|Put down
|LAY
|Telemundo viewer
|LATINO
|Car sticker
|DECAL
|Reef material
|CORAL
|Wow
|AMAZE
|Agassi of tennis
|ANDRE
|Takes in
|DUPES
|Places last
|LOSES
|Singer Orbison
|ROY
|Pub staple
|ALE
|History book figures
|TIMELINES
|Smooth
|EVEN
|Mails
|SENDSTO
|Flamboyant
|SHOWY
|Perp pursuers
|COPS
|Food scrap
|ORT
|Try out
|USE
|Roulette bet
|RED
|Mine, of a sort
|OPENPIT
|Diver Tom
|DALEY
|Summon up
|EVOKE
|"Doctor Who" race
|TIMELORDS
|Concert site
|ARENA
|Mean-spirited
|NASTY
|Tack on
|ADD
|Tipsy
|LIT
|In the news
|TOPICAL
|Yarns
|TALES
|Take it easy
|LAZE
|Forbidden act
|NONO
|June honoree
|DAD
|Outback runner
|EMU
|Pinnacle
|CAP
|Verb for you
|ARE
|Guitarist Paul
|LES