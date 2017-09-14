Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers September 15th 2017

Clue Solution
Crime outing CAPER
Grant’s successor HAYES
Happened AROSE
Love to pieces ADORE
Coarse files RASPS
Boston airport LOGAN
Museum focus ART
Hot blood IRE
Simile center ASA
Keg need TAP
Calendar box DAY
Parrot or puppy PET
Clog STOPUP
Went fast TORE
Afternoon breaks SIESTAS
Revue segment SKIT
Platitude TRUISM
Sold-out show HIT
Avril follower MAI
Not to mention TOO
Bordeaux buddy AMI
Sphere ORB
Suffering ILL
Emotional states MOODS
German sub UBOAT
Broadway orphan ANNIE
Time being NONCE
Attendance count NOSES
Buddy of "Barnaby Jones" EBSEN
Diamond units CARATS
Turkish peak ARARAT
Starting gate assignments POSTPOSITIONS
Medium ability, for short ESP
Dregs RESIDUE
"Roots" writer HALEY
Bustle ADO
Crow pose and the like YOGAPOSITIONS
Correcting aid ERASER
Capitol group SENATE
Jay Z, for one RAPSTAR
Trading spot PIT
Letter after sigma TAU
Roman officer TRIBUNE
Native healer SHAMAN
Geisha garb KIMONO
Comfort SOLACE
Like lava MOLTEN
Exodus figure MOSES
Game cube DIE
Short cut BOB