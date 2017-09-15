Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers September 16th 2017

admin Thomas Joseph

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph September 16th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Rosters of candidates SLATES
Time in office TERM
Tropical fruit PAPAYA
Creative germ IDEA
Conjured up EVOKED
Go by PASS
Piano parts WIRES
Rosters LISTS
Hardens SETS
Friend of Piglet WINNIE
Jazz, for one TEAM
Conclude END
Six-time French Open champ BJORNBORG
Old hand PRO
Pop star IDOL
Contemptible ones LOUSES
Made a sketch DREW
Field units ACRES
Barrel piece STAVE
"Peter Pan" pooch NANA
Alligator’s cousin CAIMAN
Wax-coated cheese EDAM
Candy bar nut ALMOND
Depend RELY
Wee TEENSY
Gushes forth SPEWS
"C’est —!" LAVIE
Left at sea APORT
Begins to like TAKESTO
Peepers EYES
Down SAD
Easy two-pointer TIPIN
"Lou Grant" star EDASNER
Taking it easy RESTING
Accumulated MASSED
Low dance LIMBO
Hogwarts props WANDS
Great Lakes tribe ERIES
Fancy fabric BROCADE
Diary’s kin JOURNAL
Out-of-fashion OLDTIME
Sawmill machine PLANER
Sordid SEAMY
Catcher Castro RAMON
Singer Faith EVANS
Friend of Peter WENDY
Store event SALE
Manx, e.g. CAT