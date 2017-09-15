Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers September 16th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph September 16th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Rosters of candidates
|SLATES
|Time in office
|TERM
|Tropical fruit
|PAPAYA
|Creative germ
|IDEA
|Conjured up
|EVOKED
|Go by
|PASS
|Piano parts
|WIRES
|Rosters
|LISTS
|Hardens
|SETS
|Friend of Piglet
|WINNIE
|Jazz, for one
|TEAM
|Conclude
|END
|Six-time French Open champ
|BJORNBORG
|Old hand
|PRO
|Pop star
|IDOL
|Contemptible ones
|LOUSES
|Made a sketch
|DREW
|Field units
|ACRES
|Barrel piece
|STAVE
|"Peter Pan" pooch
|NANA
|Alligator’s cousin
|CAIMAN
|Wax-coated cheese
|EDAM
|Candy bar nut
|ALMOND
|Depend
|RELY
|Wee
|TEENSY
|Gushes forth
|SPEWS
|"C’est —!"
|LAVIE
|Left at sea
|APORT
|Begins to like
|TAKESTO
|Peepers
|EYES
|Down
|SAD
|Easy two-pointer
|TIPIN
|"Lou Grant" star
|EDASNER
|Taking it easy
|RESTING
|Accumulated
|MASSED
|Low dance
|LIMBO
|Hogwarts props
|WANDS
|Great Lakes tribe
|ERIES
|Fancy fabric
|BROCADE
|Diary’s kin
|JOURNAL
|Out-of-fashion
|OLDTIME
|Sawmill machine
|PLANER
|Sordid
|SEAMY
|Catcher Castro
|RAMON
|Singer Faith
|EVANS
|Friend of Peter
|WENDY
|Store event
|SALE
|Manx, e.g.
|CAT