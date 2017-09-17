Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers September 18th 2017

Clue Solution
Shoe part HEEL
Strikes, in a way SLAPS
Exile spot for Napoleon ELBA
Short pants CAPRIS
Safari sight LION
Start of a play ACTONE
Carter’s veep MONDALE
Cow’s chew CUD
Thwarts STYMIES
Start of an ode title TOA
They hold power INS
Brutish one LOUT
Brief job STINT
Analyze sentences PARSE
Glass section PANE
Swindle CON
Little rascal IMP
Curly-haired dogs POODLES
Baseball’s Ripken CAL
Collapse inward IMPLODE
Galahad’s mother ELAINE
"Bus Stop" playwright INGE
Confidential SECRET
Close by NEAR
Future flowers SEEDS
Blunders ERRS
Ship steerers HELMS
"Cats" poet ELIOT
Dark wood EBONY
Battlefield worry LANDMINE
Justice symbol SCALES
Sneaker features LACES
Suitable APT
Test monitor PROCTOR
Winding SINUOUS
Calm SEDATE
"— No Sunshine" AINT
Cell alternative LANDLINE
Cook’s collection SPICES
Mexican snacks TAMALES
Properly positioned INPLACE
Inside info POOP
Astronomical sightings COMETS
Longed PINED
Solitary sort LONER
Painter Degas EDGAR
Prophets SEERS
Rage IRE