Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers September 18th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph September 18th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Shoe part
|HEEL
|Strikes, in a way
|SLAPS
|Exile spot for Napoleon
|ELBA
|Short pants
|CAPRIS
|Safari sight
|LION
|Start of a play
|ACTONE
|Carter’s veep
|MONDALE
|Cow’s chew
|CUD
|Thwarts
|STYMIES
|Start of an ode title
|TOA
|They hold power
|INS
|Brutish one
|LOUT
|Brief job
|STINT
|Analyze sentences
|PARSE
|Glass section
|PANE
|Swindle
|CON
|Little rascal
|IMP
|Curly-haired dogs
|POODLES
|Baseball’s Ripken
|CAL
|Collapse inward
|IMPLODE
|Galahad’s mother
|ELAINE
|"Bus Stop" playwright
|INGE
|Confidential
|SECRET
|Close by
|NEAR
|Future flowers
|SEEDS
|Blunders
|ERRS
|Ship steerers
|HELMS
|"Cats" poet
|ELIOT
|Dark wood
|EBONY
|Battlefield worry
|LANDMINE
|Justice symbol
|SCALES
|Sneaker features
|LACES
|Suitable
|APT
|Test monitor
|PROCTOR
|Winding
|SINUOUS
|Calm
|SEDATE
|"— No Sunshine"
|AINT
|Cell alternative
|LANDLINE
|Cook’s collection
|SPICES
|Mexican snacks
|TAMALES
|Properly positioned
|INPLACE
|Inside info
|POOP
|Astronomical sightings
|COMETS
|Longed
|PINED
|Solitary sort
|LONER
|Painter Degas
|EDGAR
|Prophets
|SEERS
|Rage
|IRE