Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers September 19th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Highlander
|GAEL
|Block, as a river
|DAMUP
|Knight wear
|ARMOR
|Plain silly
|INANE
|Rec room game
|TABLETENNIS
|Mess up
|ERR
|Plopped down
|SAT
|British verb ending
|ISE
|Something you shouldn’t quit
|DAYJOB
|Artery problem
|CLOT
|"… and — a good night"
|TOALL
|Turner of movies
|LANA
|Baseball’s Pee Wee
|REESE
|Odometer unit
|MILE
|Personnel
|STAFF
|Surrounded by
|AMID
|Noted traitor
|ARNOLD
|Relaxing site
|SPA
|Binary base
|TWO
|Carnival city
|RIO
|Recipe units
|TABLESPOONS
|TV’s DeGeneres
|ELLEN
|Burn a bit
|SINGE
|Marsh plants
|REEDS
|Reduced amount
|LESS
|Like some communities
|GATED
|Ark’s landing site
|ARARAT
|Beginning stage
|EMBRYO
|"Very funny!" in a text
|LOL
|Losing plan
|DIET
|Curry on TV
|ANN
|Folder type
|MANILA
|Togetherness
|UNISON
|Former Spanish coin
|PESETA
|Fix shoes
|RESOLE
|Woodworking tools
|TABLESAWS
|Leto of "Suicide Squad"
|JARED
|Tidy
|CLEAN
|Razor sharpeners
|STROPS
|Learn completely
|MASTER
|Stab
|IMPALE
|Prone
|LIABLE
|To give an example
|FORONE
|Tosses
|FLINGS
|Rx amounts
|DOSES
|Addition column
|TENS
|Went first
|LED
|Motor need
|OIL