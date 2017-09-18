Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers September 19th 2017

Clue Solution
Highlander GAEL
Block, as a river DAMUP
Knight wear ARMOR
Plain silly INANE
Rec room game TABLETENNIS
Mess up ERR
Plopped down SAT
British verb ending ISE
Something you shouldn’t quit DAYJOB
Artery problem CLOT
"… and — a good night" TOALL
Turner of movies LANA
Baseball’s Pee Wee REESE
Odometer unit MILE
Personnel STAFF
Surrounded by AMID
Noted traitor ARNOLD
Relaxing site SPA
Binary base TWO
Carnival city RIO
Recipe units TABLESPOONS
TV’s DeGeneres ELLEN
Burn a bit SINGE
Marsh plants REEDS
Reduced amount LESS
Like some communities GATED
Ark’s landing site ARARAT
Beginning stage EMBRYO
"Very funny!" in a text LOL
Losing plan DIET
Curry on TV ANN
Folder type MANILA
Togetherness UNISON
Former Spanish coin PESETA
Fix shoes RESOLE
Woodworking tools TABLESAWS
Leto of "Suicide Squad" JARED
Tidy CLEAN
Razor sharpeners STROPS
Learn completely MASTER
Stab IMPALE
Prone LIABLE
To give an example FORONE
Tosses FLINGS
Rx amounts DOSES
Addition column TENS
Went first LED
Motor need OIL