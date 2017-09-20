Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers September 21st 2017

Thomas Joseph September 21st 2017 Crossword

Clue Solution
Empire’s foes JEDI
Hooded snakes COBRAS
Related AKIN
Ventilate AIROUT
Suit piece VEST
Form-fitting SLINKY
Like chocolates in a sampler ASSORTED
Seventh Greek letter ETA
Speed checker RADAR
Burger topper BACON
Pie piece SLICE
Qty. AMT
That woman SHE
Sugar source BEETS
Did some modeling POSED
Finish ENDUP
Lyric poem ODE
Heed LISTENTO
Second-largest nation CANADA
Organ part STOP
Makes amends ATONES
Theater unit SEAT
Broadway’s Bernadette PETERS
Says further ADDS
Morning brew JAVA
— out (barely makes) EKES
Studied in detail DISSECTED
Completely INTOTO
Play group CAST
NHL team OILERS
Like some showers BRIDAL
Harry’s friend RON
Penguin’s cousin AUK
Messy room STY
Operated RAN
Didn’t go along DISSENTED
Massage target ACHE
Clarinet part REED
Movie pig BABE
Hymn closer AMEN
Louisiana university TULANE
Web spinner SPIDER
Poker prize POT
Black Sea port ODESSA
Pert talk SASS
Swamp croaker TOAD
Makes a choice OPTS
Upper limit CAP
Had dinner ATE
Negating word NOT