Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers September 21st 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Empire’s foes
|JEDI
|Hooded snakes
|COBRAS
|Related
|AKIN
|Ventilate
|AIROUT
|Suit piece
|VEST
|Form-fitting
|SLINKY
|Like chocolates in a sampler
|ASSORTED
|Seventh Greek letter
|ETA
|Speed checker
|RADAR
|Burger topper
|BACON
|Pie piece
|SLICE
|Qty.
|AMT
|That woman
|SHE
|Sugar source
|BEETS
|Did some modeling
|POSED
|Finish
|ENDUP
|Lyric poem
|ODE
|Heed
|LISTENTO
|Second-largest nation
|CANADA
|Organ part
|STOP
|Makes amends
|ATONES
|Theater unit
|SEAT
|Broadway’s Bernadette
|PETERS
|Says further
|ADDS
|Morning brew
|JAVA
|— out (barely makes)
|EKES
|Studied in detail
|DISSECTED
|Completely
|INTOTO
|Play group
|CAST
|NHL team
|OILERS
|Like some showers
|BRIDAL
|Harry’s friend
|RON
|Penguin’s cousin
|AUK
|Messy room
|STY
|Operated
|RAN
|Didn’t go along
|DISSENTED
|Massage target
|ACHE
|Clarinet part
|REED
|Movie pig
|BABE
|Hymn closer
|AMEN
|Louisiana university
|TULANE
|Web spinner
|SPIDER
|Poker prize
|POT
|Black Sea port
|ODESSA
|Pert talk
|SASS
|Swamp croaker
|TOAD
|Makes a choice
|OPTS
|Upper limit
|CAP
|Had dinner
|ATE
|Negating word
|NOT