Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers September 23rd 2017

Clue Solution
Smooth liqueur CREME
Convent attire HABIT
Kick back RELAX
Dwelling ABODE
Swirly prints OPART
Bolshevik leader LENIN
Stinko POTTED
Procured GOT
Try out USE
Moves on the schedule RESLOTS
Walker, on a sign PED
"If you say so" IGUESS
Ballet company CORPS
Order DECREE
Original NEW
Bedroom sight DRESSER
Ring great ALI
Bright beam RAY
Made finer SIFTED
Old market AGORA
Relish tray choice OLIVE
Org. that tracks Santa NORAD
Dance parties RAVES
Kicked, in a way KNEED
Wasn’t thrifty SPENT
Appear unexpectedly CROPUP
Rest REPOSE
On cloud nine ELATED
Emporium MART
Outdoor scenes, in movies EXTERIORS
Movie computer HAL
Homer’s dad ABE
Beatniks beat them BONGOS
Blockheads IDIOTS
Makeshift dwellings TENTS
Protractor units DEGREES
Higher-ups SUPERIORS
Trumpeter Elgart LES
Includes in an email CCS
Knight’s foe DRAGON
Pal of Pooh EEYORE
Local resident NATIVE
News hour ELEVEN
Most broad WIDEST
Toped DRANK
Wing feature FLAP
"Norma —" RAE
Append ADD