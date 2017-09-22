Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers September 23rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph September 23rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Smooth liqueur
|CREME
|Convent attire
|HABIT
|Kick back
|RELAX
|Dwelling
|ABODE
|Swirly prints
|OPART
|Bolshevik leader
|LENIN
|Stinko
|POTTED
|Procured
|GOT
|Try out
|USE
|Moves on the schedule
|RESLOTS
|Walker, on a sign
|PED
|"If you say so"
|IGUESS
|Ballet company
|CORPS
|Order
|DECREE
|Original
|NEW
|Bedroom sight
|DRESSER
|Ring great
|ALI
|Bright beam
|RAY
|Made finer
|SIFTED
|Old market
|AGORA
|Relish tray choice
|OLIVE
|Org. that tracks Santa
|NORAD
|Dance parties
|RAVES
|Kicked, in a way
|KNEED
|Wasn’t thrifty
|SPENT
|Appear unexpectedly
|CROPUP
|Rest
|REPOSE
|On cloud nine
|ELATED
|Emporium
|MART
|Outdoor scenes, in movies
|EXTERIORS
|Movie computer
|HAL
|Homer’s dad
|ABE
|Beatniks beat them
|BONGOS
|Blockheads
|IDIOTS
|Makeshift dwellings
|TENTS
|Protractor units
|DEGREES
|Higher-ups
|SUPERIORS
|Trumpeter Elgart
|LES
|Includes in an email
|CCS
|Knight’s foe
|DRAGON
|Pal of Pooh
|EEYORE
|Local resident
|NATIVE
|News hour
|ELEVEN
|Most broad
|WIDEST
|Toped
|DRANK
|Wing feature
|FLAP
|"Norma —"
|RAE
|Append
|ADD