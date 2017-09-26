Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers September 27th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph September 27th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Ready to pick
|RIPE
|Gofer’s work
|TASK
|Make amends
|ATONE
|Joust need
|LANCE
|Superman’s real name
|KALEL
|Pond growth
|ALGAE
|Yale rooter
|ELI
|Make out
|DISCERN
|Analyze in detail
|DISSECT
|Confederate general
|LEE
|Pursue
|CHASE
|Blue
|SAD
|Get naked
|STRIP
|Urgent call
|SOS
|Battery end
|ANODE
|Some amount of
|ANY
|Stretch out
|DISTEND
|Opposing opinion
|DISSENT
|Way off
|FAR
|Choose to participate
|OPTIN
|Draw out
|EDUCE
|Saloon orders
|BEERS
|Fence supports
|POSTS
|Makes mistakes
|ERRS
|Dick Tracy’s love
|TESS
|Did yard work
|RAKED
|Tilted type
|ITALIC
|Shine
|POLISH
|Hydrocarbon suffix
|ENE
|Powder base
|TALC
|Germany’s Merkel
|ANGELA
|Trembling
|SCARED
|New Hampshire city
|KEENE
|Firstborn
|ELDEST
|Ultimate
|LAST
|Sleetlike precipitation
|ICERAIN
|Pertness
|SASS
|Location
|SPOT
|Foot part
|INSTEP
|Skilled shooter
|SNIPER
|Pearl producer
|OYSTER
|Make less tense
|DEFUSE
|Passes, as a law
|ENACTS
|Sun-dried brick
|ADOBE
|Bears’ lairs
|DENS
|Attire
|DRESS
|Formal salutations
|SIRS
|Finish a "j"
|DOT