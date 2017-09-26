Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers September 27th 2017

Clue Solution
Ready to pick RIPE
Gofer’s work TASK
Make amends ATONE
Joust need LANCE
Superman’s real name KALEL
Pond growth ALGAE
Yale rooter ELI
Make out DISCERN
Analyze in detail DISSECT
Confederate general LEE
Pursue CHASE
Blue SAD
Get naked STRIP
Urgent call SOS
Battery end ANODE
Some amount of ANY
Stretch out DISTEND
Opposing opinion DISSENT
Way off FAR
Choose to participate OPTIN
Draw out EDUCE
Saloon orders BEERS
Fence supports POSTS
Makes mistakes ERRS
Dick Tracy’s love TESS
Did yard work RAKED
Tilted type ITALIC
Shine POLISH
Hydrocarbon suffix ENE
Powder base TALC
Germany’s Merkel ANGELA
Trembling SCARED
New Hampshire city KEENE
Firstborn ELDEST
Ultimate LAST
Sleetlike precipitation ICERAIN
Pertness SASS
Location SPOT
Foot part INSTEP
Skilled shooter SNIPER
Pearl producer OYSTER
Make less tense DEFUSE
Passes, as a law ENACTS
Sun-dried brick ADOBE
Bears’ lairs DENS
Attire DRESS
Formal salutations SIRS
Finish a "j" DOT