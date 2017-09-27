Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers September 28th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph September 28th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Small nail
|BRAD
|Purse part
|STRAP
|Solemn ceremony
|RITE
|Fall guy
|STOOGE
|Resting on
|ATOP
|Horse-leading need
|HALTER
|Souvenir for a star player
|GAMEBALL
|Junior, e.g.
|NAMESAKE
|Waste time
|DAWDLE
|Genetic stuff
|DNA
|Stood
|AROSE
|Less polite
|RUDER
|Sea, to Simone
|MER
|Mortarboard feature
|TASSEL
|What those in agreement are on
|SAMEPAGE
|Defeated incumbent
|LAMEDUCK
|Urban force
|POLICE
|Detective’s find
|CLUE
|Held forth
|ORATED
|Hand cost
|ANTE
|Piper of rhyme
|PETER
|Rough voice
|RASP
|Toot one’s own horn
|BRAG
|Comic Rudner
|RITA
|Physics bit
|ATOM
|Relies
|DEPENDS
|Hackneyed
|STALE
|Bridge costs
|TOLLS
|Turn bad
|ROT
|Candle count
|AGE
|According to
|PER
|Humiliate
|SHAME
|Hay bundle
|BALE
|Says further
|ADDS
|Patella’s place
|KNEE
|Countess’s husband
|EARL
|Blocks up
|DAMS
|Neighborhood
|AREA
|Bit of bait
|WORM
|Latest fad
|RAGE
|Lot choice
|USEDCAR
|Not feral
|TAMED
|Select group
|ELITE
|Track horse
|PACER
|Radius partner
|ULNA
|Divides the deck
|CUTS
|Retain
|KEEP
|Catchy music
|POP
|Vein makeup
|ORE
|Back muscle, for short
|LAT