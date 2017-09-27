Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers September 28th 2017

Clue Solution
Small nail BRAD
Purse part STRAP
Solemn ceremony RITE
Fall guy STOOGE
Resting on ATOP
Horse-leading need HALTER
Souvenir for a star player GAMEBALL
Junior, e.g. NAMESAKE
Waste time DAWDLE
Genetic stuff DNA
Stood AROSE
Less polite RUDER
Sea, to Simone MER
Mortarboard feature TASSEL
What those in agreement are on SAMEPAGE
Defeated incumbent LAMEDUCK
Urban force POLICE
Detective’s find CLUE
Held forth ORATED
Hand cost ANTE
Piper of rhyme PETER
Rough voice RASP
Toot one’s own horn BRAG
Comic Rudner RITA
Physics bit ATOM
Relies DEPENDS
Hackneyed STALE
Bridge costs TOLLS
Turn bad ROT
Candle count AGE
According to PER
Humiliate SHAME
Hay bundle BALE
Says further ADDS
Patella’s place KNEE
Countess’s husband EARL
Blocks up DAMS
Neighborhood AREA
Bit of bait WORM
Latest fad RAGE
Lot choice USEDCAR
Not feral TAMED
Select group ELITE
Track horse PACER
Radius partner ULNA
Divides the deck CUTS
Retain KEEP
Catchy music POP
Vein makeup ORE
Back muscle, for short LAT