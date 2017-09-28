Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers September 29th 2017

Clue Solution
Prison-based PENAL
Stun gun TASER
Last letter OMEGA
Not out of it AWARE
Rat’s home SEWER
Camp craft CANOE
Attempt TRY
Noisy grasshopper KATYDID
Sense of self EGO
— Lanka SRI
Far from cordial ICY
Laura of "Blue Velvet" DERN
Asian peninsula KOREA
Ring wins, for short KOS
Stable retiree NAG
Memory units BYTES
Take a nap DOZE
Bikini top BRA
Langley org. CIA
Bud PAL
Camper’s light LANTERN
Linking word AND
Signed INKED
Nostalgic song OLDIE
Play part SCENE
Is bold DARES
Storage sites SHEDS
Bring to bear EXERT
Put online POSTED
Come into view EMERGE
East Coast player NEWYORKYANKEE
Wisdom bringer AGE
Frolics LARKS
Touch TACTION
Not at home AWAY
West Coast player SANDIEGOPADRE
Beethoven symphony EROICA
Frail REEDY
Place of refuge ARK
Word of denial NOT
"Far out, man!" RAD
Breaks away SECEDES
Tree part BRANCH
Polite address SIR
More madcap ZANIER
Heir, often ELDEST
Total happiness BLISS
Battery terminal ANODE
Watch over TEND
Indulgent LAX