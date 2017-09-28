Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers September 29th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph September 29th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Prison-based
|PENAL
|Stun gun
|TASER
|Last letter
|OMEGA
|Not out of it
|AWARE
|Rat’s home
|SEWER
|Camp craft
|CANOE
|Attempt
|TRY
|Noisy grasshopper
|KATYDID
|Sense of self
|EGO
|— Lanka
|SRI
|Far from cordial
|ICY
|Laura of "Blue Velvet"
|DERN
|Asian peninsula
|KOREA
|Ring wins, for short
|KOS
|Stable retiree
|NAG
|Memory units
|BYTES
|Take a nap
|DOZE
|Bikini top
|BRA
|Langley org.
|CIA
|Bud
|PAL
|Camper’s light
|LANTERN
|Linking word
|AND
|Signed
|INKED
|Nostalgic song
|OLDIE
|Play part
|SCENE
|Is bold
|DARES
|Storage sites
|SHEDS
|Bring to bear
|EXERT
|Put online
|POSTED
|Come into view
|EMERGE
|East Coast player
|NEWYORKYANKEE
|Wisdom bringer
|AGE
|Frolics
|LARKS
|Touch
|TACTION
|Not at home
|AWAY
|West Coast player
|SANDIEGOPADRE
|Beethoven symphony
|EROICA
|Frail
|REEDY
|Place of refuge
|ARK
|Word of denial
|NOT
|"Far out, man!"
|RAD
|Breaks away
|SECEDES
|Tree part
|BRANCH
|Polite address
|SIR
|More madcap
|ZANIER
|Heir, often
|ELDEST
|Total happiness
|BLISS
|Battery terminal
|ANODE
|Watch over
|TEND
|Indulgent
|LAX