Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers September 2nd 2017

Clue Solution
Rigging support SPAR
Buttes’ kin MESAS
Chocolate imitation CAROB
Come up ARISE
Quartz variety AGATE
Joust need LANCE
Pitch’s kin TAR
The works ALL
Flowed into FED
Become sharply attentive SNAPTO
Some sisters NUNS
Utterly STONECOLD
Usher’s place AISLE
Staunch ROCKSOLID
Sister of Amy, Jo, and Meg BETH
Lent ender EASTER
Fall mo. OCT
Nettle IRK
Stopped fasting ATE
Approves OKAYS
TV talk star ELLEN
Locker room item TOWEL
Jefferson, e.g. DEIST
One of Harry’s teachers SNAPE
Heaters GATS
Sings like Ella SCATS
Heathens PAGANS
Turkish peak ARARAT
Turn bad ROT
Outdoor promenade MALL
Hurler’s stat ERA
Wicked SINFUL
Climb ASCEND
Bun toppers SEEDS
Hippie’s predecessor BEATNIK
"Guys and Dolls" songwriter LOESSER
Steal POACH
Seasonal songs NOELS
Under wraps CLOAKED
Judge RECKON
Senators’ home OTTAWA
Roma’s land ITALIA
Hate DETEST
Winter wear BOOTS
Doesn’t own RENTS
Cruise stop ISLE
Slangy agreement YEP
Pants part LEG