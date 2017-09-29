Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers September 30th 2017

Thomas Joseph September 30th 2017 Crossword

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Polite address MAAM
Shows nervousness PACES
Michael Jackson lyric IMBAD
Left on a liner APORT
Rome’s river TIBER
Stylishly quaint RETRO
Freud topic EGO
Anvil’s place EAR
Sea dog TAR
Very clean, in a way RATEDG
Singer Bennett TONY
Theater worker STAGEHAND
Caruso, for one TENOR
Lumber measure BOARDFOOT
Breathe loudly PANT
Texas team ASTROS
Be decisive ACT
Calif. hrs. PST
Current unit AMP
Poker ploy RAISE
Christina of "Sleepy Hollow" RICCI
Bugs bugs him ELMER
Poe’s middle name ALLAN
Wintry weather SLEET
"Why don’t we!" LETS
Joint type MITER
Girlfriends, in Guatemala AMIGAS
Costello’s chum ABBOTT
West of films MAE
Catherine — (Henry VIII’s last wife) PARR
Galoot APE
Boll contents COTTON
Gofer’s job ERRAND
Account STORY
River-scooping boat DREDGER
Programs AGENDAS
Bother EATAT
Mystic deck TAROT
New York university HOFSTRA
Bogie’s love BACALL
Punctual ONTIME
Source of wisdom ORACLE
Alley howler TOMCAT
Reduces PARES
Quick drives SPINS
Sassy PERT
Take in SEE
Suffering ILL