Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers September 30th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Polite address
|MAAM
|Shows nervousness
|PACES
|Michael Jackson lyric
|IMBAD
|Left on a liner
|APORT
|Rome’s river
|TIBER
|Stylishly quaint
|RETRO
|Freud topic
|EGO
|Anvil’s place
|EAR
|Sea dog
|TAR
|Very clean, in a way
|RATEDG
|Singer Bennett
|TONY
|Theater worker
|STAGEHAND
|Caruso, for one
|TENOR
|Lumber measure
|BOARDFOOT
|Breathe loudly
|PANT
|Texas team
|ASTROS
|Be decisive
|ACT
|Calif. hrs.
|PST
|Current unit
|AMP
|Poker ploy
|RAISE
|Christina of "Sleepy Hollow"
|RICCI
|Bugs bugs him
|ELMER
|Poe’s middle name
|ALLAN
|Wintry weather
|SLEET
|"Why don’t we!"
|LETS
|Joint type
|MITER
|Girlfriends, in Guatemala
|AMIGAS
|Costello’s chum
|ABBOTT
|West of films
|MAE
|Catherine — (Henry VIII’s last wife)
|PARR
|Galoot
|APE
|Boll contents
|COTTON
|Gofer’s job
|ERRAND
|Account
|STORY
|River-scooping boat
|DREDGER
|Programs
|AGENDAS
|Bother
|EATAT
|Mystic deck
|TAROT
|New York university
|HOFSTRA
|Bogie’s love
|BACALL
|Punctual
|ONTIME
|Source of wisdom
|ORACLE
|Alley howler
|TOMCAT
|Reduces
|PARES
|Quick drives
|SPINS
|Sassy
|PERT
|Take in
|SEE
|Suffering
|ILL