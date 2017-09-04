Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers September 5th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph September 5th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Diamond corners
|BASES
|Gang territories
|TURFS
|Houston player
|ASTRO
|Acrobatic
|AGILE
|Place to learn manners
|CHARMSCHOOL
|Lock opener
|KEY
|Flying mammal
|BAT
|— Aviv
|TEL
|Bona fide
|LEGIT
|Well fill
|WATER
|Cuisine with cayenne
|CAJUN
|Way to go
|EXIT
|Extra amount
|MORE
|Prepare to drive
|TEEUP
|Wasn’t thrifty
|SPENT
|Fence supports
|POSTS
|Subside
|EBB
|Overly
|TOO
|Relaxing resort
|SPA
|Place to learn acting
|DRAMASCHOOL
|Charity events
|GALAS
|Seoul setting
|KOREA
|Singer Piaf
|EDITH
|Flower parts
|STEMS
|Browser button
|BACK
|Arthur of tennis
|ASHE
|Remain
|STAY
|Make mistakes
|ERR
|Grave
|SOMBER
|Bit of strategy
|TACTIC
|"That’s gross!"
|UGH
|Mob action
|RIOT
|Ice chunk
|FLOE
|Vend
|SELL
|Slump
|SAG
|Stop, as rain
|LETUP
|Packs down
|TAMPS
|Soaked
|WET
|Logger’s tool
|AXE
|Bind up
|TIE
|Coffee, in slang
|JOE
|Coffee dispenser
|URN
|Volleyball need
|NET
|Bleaching chemical
|POTASH
|Some investments
|STOCKS
|Urgent call
|SOS
|Border
|EDGE
|Small nail
|BRAD
|Island east of Java
|BALI
|Tender
|SORE
|Ode or ballade
|POEM
|Woeful cry
|ALAS
|Yoga need
|MAT
|Fiery
|HOT