Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers September 5th 2017

Clue Solution
Diamond corners BASES
Gang territories TURFS
Houston player ASTRO
Acrobatic AGILE
Place to learn manners CHARMSCHOOL
Lock opener KEY
Flying mammal BAT
— Aviv TEL
Bona fide LEGIT
Well fill WATER
Cuisine with cayenne CAJUN
Way to go EXIT
Extra amount MORE
Prepare to drive TEEUP
Wasn’t thrifty SPENT
Fence supports POSTS
Subside EBB
Overly TOO
Relaxing resort SPA
Place to learn acting DRAMASCHOOL
Charity events GALAS
Seoul setting KOREA
Singer Piaf EDITH
Flower parts STEMS
Browser button BACK
Arthur of tennis ASHE
Remain STAY
Make mistakes ERR
Grave SOMBER
Bit of strategy TACTIC
"That’s gross!" UGH
Mob action RIOT
Ice chunk FLOE
Vend SELL
Slump SAG
Stop, as rain LETUP
Packs down TAMPS
Soaked WET
Logger’s tool AXE
Bind up TIE
Coffee, in slang JOE
Coffee dispenser URN
Volleyball need NET
Bleaching chemical POTASH
Some investments STOCKS
Urgent call SOS
Border EDGE
Small nail BRAD
Island east of Java BALI
Tender SORE
Ode or ballade POEM
Woeful cry ALAS
Yoga need MAT
Fiery HOT