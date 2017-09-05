Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers September 6th 2017

Thomas Joseph

Clue Solution
Prepares for a blow TENSES
Taj Mahal city AGRA
Broad street AVENUE
Cornfield pest CROW
Word of caution BEWARE
Toothpaste buy TUBE
American marsupial POSSUM
Falls back LAGS
Telegram CABLE
"— Town" OUR
Obsess over DWELLON
Lyricist Gershwin IRA
Campaigned RAN
Motel freebie ICE
Protective wall RAMPART
"Platoon" setting NAM
Radius end ELBOW
Like an eyesore UGLY
Ornamental tree LINDEN
Related AKIN
Fly high AVIATE
Milk buy PINT
Took in NETTED
Nervous EDGY
Massages KNEADS
Bar bill TAB
Garden evictee EVE
Fresh NEW
Ginger cookies SNAPS
Franc’s replacement EURO
Spots SEES
Real ACTUAL
Grouch’s habit GRUMBLING
Hold up ROB
Stunned wonder AWE
Bloodhound’s clue SCENT
France’s longest river LOIRE
Sound-based AURAL
Louisiana university GRAMBLING
In the area LOCAL
Opposition ENEMY
Sketched DRAWN
Kids’ card game WAR
Sharp POINTY
Bring together UNITE
Favorable for mold DANK
Smooth EVEN
Clumsy guy APE
Young one KID
One — time ATA
Danson of "The Good Place" TED
Mag. workers EDS