Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers September 7th 2017

Clue Solution
First person ADAM
Is sullen MOPES
Cruise ship LINER
History bit EVENT
Use the tub BATHE
Affect GETTO
One, for Juan UNO
Brit’s wrench SPANNER
Fashion MANNER
Place of refuge ARK
Starting cards in Hold’em FLOP
— amis (my friends) MES
Male moose BULL
Commentary piece OPED
Sprinted RAN
Store come-on SALE
Hoppy brew ALE
Flag BANNER
Event specialist PLANNER
Flamenco cry OLE
Cookout site PATIO
They’re adored IDOLS
Perfect places EDENS
"Wake Up, Little —" SUSIE
"Walk Away —" RENEE
Optimal BEST
Music buy ALBUM
Hunting goddess DIANA
Writer Chekhov ANTON
"Doesn’t excite me" MEH
Really large MEGA
Kitchen sight OVEN
"Snookums," e.g. PETNAME
Came in ENTERED
Big-billed birds STORKS
Flips RESELLS
Old hand PRO
Saints’ org. NFL
Sailor’s star POLARIS
Chaucer poem BALLADE
Left on the plate UNEATEN
Signing need PEN
Drake, for one RAPPER
Penny prez ABE
Gallows sight NOOSE
New York’s — Island ELLIS
Stopwatch button RESET
Three squared NINE
Snowman’s carrot NOSE
Christen DUB