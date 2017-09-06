Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers September 7th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph September 7th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|First person
|ADAM
|Is sullen
|MOPES
|Cruise ship
|LINER
|History bit
|EVENT
|Use the tub
|BATHE
|Affect
|GETTO
|One, for Juan
|UNO
|Brit’s wrench
|SPANNER
|Fashion
|MANNER
|Place of refuge
|ARK
|Starting cards in Hold’em
|FLOP
|— amis (my friends)
|MES
|Male moose
|BULL
|Commentary piece
|OPED
|Sprinted
|RAN
|Store come-on
|SALE
|Hoppy brew
|ALE
|Flag
|BANNER
|Event specialist
|PLANNER
|Flamenco cry
|OLE
|Cookout site
|PATIO
|They’re adored
|IDOLS
|Perfect places
|EDENS
|"Wake Up, Little —"
|SUSIE
|"Walk Away —"
|RENEE
|Optimal
|BEST
|Music buy
|ALBUM
|Hunting goddess
|DIANA
|Writer Chekhov
|ANTON
|"Doesn’t excite me"
|MEH
|Really large
|MEGA
|Kitchen sight
|OVEN
|"Snookums," e.g.
|PETNAME
|Came in
|ENTERED
|Big-billed birds
|STORKS
|Flips
|RESELLS
|Old hand
|PRO
|Saints’ org.
|NFL
|Sailor’s star
|POLARIS
|Chaucer poem
|BALLADE
|Left on the plate
|UNEATEN
|Signing need
|PEN
|Drake, for one
|RAPPER
|Penny prez
|ABE
|Gallows sight
|NOOSE
|New York’s — Island
|ELLIS
|Stopwatch button
|RESET
|Three squared
|NINE
|Snowman’s carrot
|NOSE
|Christen
|DUB