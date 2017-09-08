Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers September 9th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph September 9th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Fissure
|RIFT
|Makes a choice
|OPTS
|Wistful one
|PINER
|Boggy areas
|MIRES
|Elroy’s dog
|ASTRO
|Wield
|EXERT
|Tendency
|LEANING
|Shooter ammo
|PEA
|Bible boat
|ARK
|In front
|LEADING
|Depletes
|USESUP
|Lyric poems
|ODES
|Politician Kefauver
|ESTES
|Bingo center space
|FREE
|Anxiety
|UNEASE
|In need of bailing, perhaps
|LEAKING
|Flowed into
|FED
|Bruin Bobby
|ORR
|Car option
|LEASING
|Flower feature
|PETAL
|Baseball’s Pee Wee
|REESE
|Sir, in India
|SAHIB
|Yorkshire topography
|DALES
|Titled lady
|DAME
|Cuts off
|ENDS
|Stair parts
|RISERS
|Consumption
|INTAKE
|Forest plant
|FERN
|Cressida’s love
|TROILUS
|Last letter
|OMEGA
|Films, slangily
|PIX
|Hesitant
|TREPID
|Peaceful
|SERENE
|Pacific island group
|PALAU
|Antlered animals
|STAGS
|Triton circles it
|NEPTUNE
|Rx info
|DOSE
|Search out
|SEEK
|Fencing cry
|ENGARDE
|Broadway failures
|FLOPS
|Enjoy, as a favorite book
|REREAD
|Singer Kitt
|EARTHA
|Off the beaten path
|AFIELD
|Detects
|SENSES
|Periphery
|EDGES
|"You don’t say!"
|ILLBE
|Writer O’Casey
|SEAN
|Objective
|AIM