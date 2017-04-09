Universal Crossword Answers April 10th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Universal April 10th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|"48 ___" (Murphy film)
|HRS
|"Well, well, well!"
|OHO
|Zilch
|NIL
|Approves, in a way
|ENACTS
|More apologetic
|SORRIER
|"Pitiful me"
|ALAS
|It’s trapped in the laundry
|LINT
|Small number
|ONE
|Assistant
|HELPER
|States strongly
|ASSERTS
|Sympathetic and then some
|SOFTHEARTED
|Tonsils neighbor
|UVULA
|Airs, as personal information
|BARES
|Throbs
|PULSES
|Wilt Chamberlain’s nickname
|STILT
|Does a farming chore
|PLOWS
|American Hawkeye
|IOWAN
|Feature of this crossword, if you’re good
|SOLVABILITY
|Ill-gotten gains
|BOOTY
|Weasel relative
|STOAT
|Baby’s affliction, sometimes
|COLIC
|Jam or lock up
|SEIZE
|"Active" start
|HYPER
|Eliminate from a chalkboard
|ERASE
|Overbearing arrogance
|HUBRIS
|As one group
|ENMASSE
|Like some raids in the dark
|PREDAWN
|Darken all lighting
|DIMOUT
|Guarantee
|ENSURE
|Commissions generators
|SALES
|Discharge perspiration, e.g.
|EGEST
|"Just the ___ thought of you"
|VERY
|Grad student’s exam type
|ORAL
|Car stat
|MPH
|David ___ Roth of rock
|LEE
|Young boy
|TAD
|Cloud’s domain
|SKY
|Sharpens, as skills
|HONES
|One state’s welcome
|ALOHA
|Pinch hitter, e.g.
|SUB
|Horned beast, briefly
|RHINO
|Graph paper features
|LINES
|Latin eggs
|OVA
|Rooftop energy producers
|SOLARPANELS
|Chinchilla covering
|FUR
|Pie part
|CRUST
|Mortar and ___
|PESTLE
|Flower organ
|PISTIL
|Wide, lacy collars
|BERTHAS
|Sets free from a leash
|LOOSES
|Fighter pilot’s mission
|SORTIE
|Nocturnal bird
|OWL
|Page opposite verso
|RECTO
|Cut deeply, as prices
|SLASH
|Fans’ cooperative display
|WAVE
|Starter for "sayer"
|SOOTH
|It doesn’t take much on a card table
|TREY
|Drum kit part
|SNARE
|Easy score, in basketball
|LAYUP
|Waiter’s reward
|TIP
|Masked thief
|BANDIT
|Easy job
|BREEZE
|Groundbreaking?
|SEISMIC
|"___ unto Caesar …"
|RENDER
|Radiant, in old poetry
|AGLEAM
|Makes noncashable
|VOIDS
|Floral necklace
|LEI
|Some gymnastic feats
|SOMERSAULTS
|Suffix meaning "none greater"
|EST
|Former Toyota model
|SUPRA
|Inflict
|WREAK
|Muddy farm home
|STY
|Alcohol variety
|ETHYL
|Indigent
|NEEDY