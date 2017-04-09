Universal Crossword Answers April 10th 2017

admin Universal

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Universal April 10th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
"48 ___" (Murphy film) HRS
"Well, well, well!" OHO
Zilch NIL
Approves, in a way ENACTS
More apologetic SORRIER
"Pitiful me" ALAS
It’s trapped in the laundry LINT
Small number ONE
Assistant HELPER
States strongly ASSERTS
Sympathetic and then some SOFTHEARTED
Tonsils neighbor UVULA
Airs, as personal information BARES
Throbs PULSES
Wilt Chamberlain’s nickname STILT
Does a farming chore PLOWS
American Hawkeye IOWAN
Feature of this crossword, if you’re good SOLVABILITY
Ill-gotten gains BOOTY
Weasel relative STOAT
Baby’s affliction, sometimes COLIC
Jam or lock up SEIZE
"Active" start HYPER
Eliminate from a chalkboard ERASE
Overbearing arrogance HUBRIS
As one group ENMASSE
Like some raids in the dark PREDAWN
Darken all lighting DIMOUT
Guarantee ENSURE
Commissions generators SALES
Discharge perspiration, e.g. EGEST
"Just the ___ thought of you" VERY
Grad student’s exam type ORAL
Car stat MPH
David ___ Roth of rock LEE
Young boy TAD
Cloud’s domain SKY
Sharpens, as skills HONES
One state’s welcome ALOHA
Pinch hitter, e.g. SUB
Horned beast, briefly RHINO
Graph paper features LINES
Latin eggs OVA
Rooftop energy producers SOLARPANELS
Chinchilla covering FUR
Pie part CRUST
Mortar and ___ PESTLE
Flower organ PISTIL
Wide, lacy collars BERTHAS
Sets free from a leash LOOSES
Fighter pilot’s mission SORTIE
Nocturnal bird OWL
Page opposite verso RECTO
Cut deeply, as prices SLASH
Fans’ cooperative display WAVE
Starter for "sayer" SOOTH
It doesn’t take much on a card table TREY
Drum kit part SNARE
Easy score, in basketball LAYUP
Waiter’s reward TIP
Masked thief BANDIT
Easy job BREEZE
Groundbreaking? SEISMIC
"___ unto Caesar …" RENDER
Radiant, in old poetry AGLEAM
Makes noncashable VOIDS
Floral necklace LEI
Some gymnastic feats SOMERSAULTS
Suffix meaning "none greater" EST
Former Toyota model SUPRA
Inflict WREAK
Muddy farm home STY
Alcohol variety ETHYL
Indigent NEEDY